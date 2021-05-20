No Fort Worth restaurants closed last week for health violations, but some tested limits

James Hartley
·2 min read

None of the 66 Fort Worth restaurants inspected between May 9 and May 15 had enough health code violations to make them shut down, but a couple came close to 30 violations — the number at which restaurants would be required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Rice Xpress at 3767 Altamesa Blvd. had 29 health code violations, just one under the limit. Most of the violations at the restaurant came from improper cleaning and improper food storage.

Among the 29 violations, inspectors noted black organic material growing in the ice machine, food buildup on the walls, food debris on the cooler and storage floors and enough space between the floor and the bottom of the back door to allow for rodents to get into the building. Employees handling food also did not wear gloves.

Rice Xpress also did not have a current, valid permit posted anywhere.

Mariscos El Wero Grill, at 114 Sycamore School Road, came in second for most violations at 28. Most of the violations had to do with food storage.

Inspectors said some of the 28 citations were issued because some food was not being kept at the right temperature and food containers were not being labeled with the date prepared, opened or the date by which it must be consumed.

The inspector also cited the restaurant for improper management of potentially hazardous foods, like seafood.

Some had been stored more than 24 hours and had no labeling with dates prepared, opened or expiring. Utensils were also not being properly washed and there is damage to the building that could be a health hazard, according to the inspector’s findings.

Joe T. Garcia’s, a popular dining destination, received 22 citations in its inspection.

Inspectors noted pink and black organic material growing in the ice machine, dead insects in light fixtures, dead rodents and/or insects that were not removed from the facility (though inspectors noted that issue was corrected on site), uncleaned surfaces used to prepare or store food that were not cleaned before use, and sinks with no soap and hand towels.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, three establishments received perfect scores.

Jason’s Deli at 6244 Camp Bowie Blvd., Alliance Medical Center and Facebook Building 1 all received perfect scores, meaning inspectors did not find any health code violations.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 9th - 15th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Flourish Studio
Flourish Studio

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

