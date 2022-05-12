No Fort Worth restaurants closed in most recent health inspections, one followup conducted

No Fort Worth restaurants failed their health inspections or scored poorly enough to require followup visits in inspections conducted from May 1 to May 7, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The lowest-performing restaurant during that time period was Hacienda Buffet Antigua at 1950 Menfee Ave. on May 6. Jack’s BBQ and Homecooking passed its followup inspection May 2.

Jack’s BBQ and Homecooking, at 3515 Sycamore School Road, had to undergo a followup inspection after inspectors on April 18 gave it a score of 32 demerits.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

In Fort Worth, any restaurant that scores 30 or higher during a health inspection is required to fix the most serious problems on site and clean up the rest within 48 hours. Inspectors then come back for an unscheduled followup inspection. A score of zero in Fort Worth is considered to be perfect.

During their April 18 visit to Jack’s BBQ and Homecooking, inspectors said they found health code violations including unclean food contact surfaces; improper food storage; toxic substances such as chemicals, first-aid kits or employee medication that were improperly stored; damaged floor, wall and/or ceiling surfaces; handwashing signage not posted at a hand sink in the front serving area or kitchen and outer openings unprotected against the entry of insects and rodents.

In the followup, inspectors found the restaurant had improved to a score of 25. Inspectors still noted unclean food contact surfaces, improperly stored food and handwashing signage not posted.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 1st - May 7th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.