No foul play suspected after body of missing Alexandria man found

The body of an elderly Alexandria man reported missing Dec. 23 was found Tuesday, according to police.

Ervin Bibbins, 79, had been reported missing by his family. He last had been seen at his daughter's home on Westwood Boulevard around 7 p.m. on the day before Christmas Eve.

Bibbins was diabetic and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

An Alexandria Police Department spokesman said someone saw a body Tuesday behind an Eastwood Boulevard house near some trees and bushes. The person notified police, who said no foul play is suspected.

Westwood and Eastwood boulevards run off Rapides Avenue, each curving to end in an area between Levin and Jeanette streets.

The body of Ervin Bibbins was found Tuesday behind a house on Eastwood Boulevard, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Temperatures overnight Friday were in the low 20s to upper teens.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Missing Alexandria man found dead; no foul play suspected