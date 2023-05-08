No foul play suspected in death of man found dead in vehicle Sunday

Dayton Police have provided an update on their investigation into a body found inside a car Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of E Hillcrest Avenue around 11:58 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive body in a vehicle.

Police said Monday that a man in his mid-40s was found. His identity has not been released and is pending notification of next of kin.

Police also said they do not suspect foul play in the death and they are working to determine the person’s cause of death.

Todd Sandridge lives nearby and told News Center 7 he saw the man’s body in the car and called the police.

“A neighbor told me there was a body in the back seat,” he said. “I was taking the trash out this morning and saw it.”

He said they usually see stolen cars in their neighborhood but nothing like this.

“It was just creepy, kind of scary, kind of sad,” he said. “So, that’s about the way I can describe it.”

