No foul play suspected in death of man found in water off Jungle Trail

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Detectives found nothing suspicious played a role in the death of a 65-year-old man whose body was discovered in the Indian River Lagoon last week.

Craig Cunningham of Vero Beach,was found dead Dec. 22 by a jogger who reported seeing a body floating in the river off the Jungle Trail, according to a case report.

The man died from what a medical examiner found was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt Joe Abollo Wednesday.

A report shows that an 18-year-old jogger was about 2 miles into the trail from the main north entrance when he stopped to take pictures of birds and saw the body in the water.

The trail is a 7-mile unpaved road stretching north to south along the Indian River Lagoon. It begins south of the Sebastian Inlet and ends south of County Road 510 in Wabasso on State Road A1A.

The body was found at 10:30 a.m. and crime scene detectives were called to the area around 1 p.m. Abollo said at the time. Records show the first deputy was sent to check into the report around 11:45 a.m

Officials initially reported a child discovered the man. Abollo said as details emerged they later learned the person who found the body is 18.

After detectives talked with family members, they found no one had spoken with Cunningham, whose birthday was Dec. 23, since 10 a.m. Dec. 21.

Abollo said detectives believe the man had only been in the water a matter of hours before he was found.

