No foul play suspected in death of man found floating in Daffin Park pond

Walkers make their way around Daffin Parkpast the main parking area in front of Grayson Stadium.

Savannah Police responded to a call around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday that a man was floating dead in the Daffin Park pond on the city's east side.

According to a Facebook post by District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, whose district includes Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive, Palumbo received a message from interim Police Chief Lenny Gunther that read, the man "appears to be a homeless person and what is believed to be some of his person property was located adjacent to the pond."

Water sprays from a fountain in the pond at Daffin Park.

SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson confirmed that detectives were investigating, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is a the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

