‘No foul play’ suspected in death of Georgia businessman whose body was found wrapped in a rug

Police are revealing new insight into their investigation into the death of a Georgia father who died on a business trip to Baton Rouge.

Nathan Millard lived in Walton County. He vanished in February after traveling to Louisiana for a business trip.

Millard’s wife Amber told Channel 2 Action News her husband went to a college basketball game then a pub, but never made it back to his hotel.

Baton Rouge Chief of Police Murphy J. Paul, Jr. spoke about the case Tuesday afternoon. He said investigators dedicated many resources to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators found no signs of foul play after discovering Millard’s body wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a rug around 6 miles from where he was last seen, according to police. Investigators elaborated, saying there were no gunshot wounds or signs of blunt force trauma.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office also released preliminary autopsy results Tuesday that revealed no internal or external trauma to the body.

Investigators laid out a new timeline of Millard’s whereabouts, tracking his movements before he was found dead. Millard was last seen on video at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Police.

The time is much later than his previous last known location. Before the new revelation, Millard’s was last seen at 11:30 p.m. at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Millard did not appear in distress in any of the surveillance videos.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Chief Paul, Jr. Even though police do not see signs of foul play, they are looking into how Millard’s body ended up wrapped in plastic and a rug behind a funeral home.

Final autopsy results are pending further studies including toxicology testing.

