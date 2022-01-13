No foul play suspected in death of man found in Framingham's Learned Pond

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities on Thursday said there is no foul play suspected in the death of a man found Tuesday under the ice at Learned Pond.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the state medical examiner conducted an autopsy today and identified the man through dental records.

The man’s name is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.

Firefighters break into the ice at Learned Pond in Framingham before removing a body from underneath the ice, Jan. 11, 2021.

On Tuesday, someone called 911 around 12:39 p.m. to report finding the body of a man under the ice at the pond, which is off Brigham Road.

Emergency workers were at the scene for hours working to get the body out of the water and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

The death remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Framingham Police Department.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: No foul play suspected man found dead in Framingham's Learned Pond