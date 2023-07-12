No foul play suspected in man's death

Jul. 12—Foul play was not suspected in the investigation of a man found deceased in the parking lot of the Weatherford Marketplace Tuesday evening.

Weatherford police responded to the area around 4 p.m. where they found a 56-year-old man slouched over in the driver's seat of an SUV with the door open. Police said the vehicle was still running and all windows were rolled down.

The Weatherford Democrat does not identify deceased individuals in incidents of suicide or medical issues. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner pronounced the man, a resident of Granbury, deceased at 4:17 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, a cause of death had not been noted.

WPD issued a statement Tuesday to let the public know of the investigation as it occurred in a public area.

"We wanted to let you all know that there is no cause for worry. We do not suspect any foul play and there is no threat to the public," according to the police statement.