No fourth stimulus check in sight, but is your state still handing out COVID cash?

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the federal government to issue a fourth pandemic stimulus check for a wide swath of Americans.

The government is tied up with President Biden's budget and other issues, showing no signs of reacting to several grassroots efforts to petition Washington for more regular stimulus infusions.

However, some states are issuing their own stimulus checks for residents — including one mailing new checks right now. Here's the list of places making payments that can go toward household expenses or to pay down debt as the pandemic lingers.

California

Chones / Shutterstock

Another round of payments is going out under California’s Golden State Stimulus II, which is part of its overall state stimulus package.

More than 9 million qualifying taxpayers will receive payments of $600 to $1,000. To qualify, a resident has to earn $75,000 or less.

The state will issue most stimulus payments for direct deposit no later than Oct. 31.

It started mailing paper checks earlier this month, and those will take longer to process than the bank deposits. Some checks will hit mailboxes as late as January 2022.

Florida

Mia2you / Shutterstock

Florida has been recognizing teachers for their dedication to educating children during the pandemic. It has been giving educators $1,000 checks to classroom teachers and principals.

Others being thanked by the state are first responders. Florida has been paying up to $1,000 to over 193,000 of its first responders.

The state allocated some $208 million for first responders, which include 49,000 sworn law enforcement officers, 40,000 EMTs, 35,000 firefighters and 33,000 paramedics.

The one-time relief checks recognize their sacrifices during the pandemic.

New Mexico

Kit Leong / Shutterstock

New Mexico began providing stimulus checks in August to more than 4,000 low-income residents. Eligible residents are to receive up to $750 in emergency financial assistance.

The state Legislature set aside $5 million to give to people who weren’t eligible for federal stimulus checks.

But not all the money has been given out.

The state has $1.4 million in economic relief yet to give.

From Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, the state asked people to apply for the checks if they hadn’t already received help in the first round.

“These funds will help people in our community who were overlooked by the federal stimulus programs and who need the extra money to help feed and house their families,” said Angela Medrano, state deputy secretary of the Human Services Department.

The state will issue the payments by the end of November.

Tennessee

Tennessee's state legislature earlier this year passed a bill to give teachers hazard pay to show appreciation to educators during the pandemic.

Under the bill, one-time payments — instead of a proposed 2% raise — will go out before the end of this year. Full-time teachers will get $1,000 and part-time teachers will receive $500.

Texas

pitagchai / Shutterstock

While there’s no statewide program for COVID relief payments in Texas, some school districts are finding ways to pay their employees with stimulus checks in the form of bonuses.

In Waco, the school district plans to spend $8.6 million in pandemic funds in the coming years to pay its teachers up to $10,000 in bonuses. That’s not all. Custodians and cafeteria workers will also receive up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Several Texas school districts have approved pay raises for educators instead of direct cash payments.

The school board in the Dallas suburb of Irving approved giving returning teachers a $2,000 bonus. In the Denton school district, teachers will receive $500 and a 2% pay increase.

What if your state isn’t giving any extra stimulus?

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

If your state doesn’t offer a stimulus check or you don't qualify for one, you still have options to create your own financial relief.

Pay down your debt. Finding out how to lower your interest rate on credit cards is a good start to reducing your debt. Look at your monthly statements to see how much you’re paying. A lower rate can help you pay off what you owe faster. Some credit cards have offers for zero- or low-interest balance transfers. Another way to deal with your debt is to fold your bills into a single debt consolidation loan to pay it off at a more affordable interest rate.

Lower your insurance bills. You may be able to save hundreds of dollars a year by switching to a different company. Many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts that can cumulatively lower what you’re currently paying. Compare rates to look for the best deal on your auto premiums. Shopping around is also a good way to find a cheaper rate on homeowners insurance.

Make every dollar you spend count. Can you do without your online movie streaming services? Can you buy more of your shopping in bulk? Are you getting the best deals online? By using a free browser add-on that automatically scours the internet for better prices and coupons, you can spend less on your shopping.

Put your spare change to work. You can put aside your extra cash into investing in the stock market. A popular app can help you invest your "spare change" from everyday purchases into a diversified portfolio.

