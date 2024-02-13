‘There is no free gift card;’ Police agency issues text scam warning

A police agency has issued a warning about a potential text scam.

The Centerville Police Department wrote on social media that people are receiving text messages offering free cards.

They posted a video that included a picture of one of those text messages.

“Get a FREE gift card from Kroger when you finish these questions,” it said. The text also includes a link for people to click.

Centerville Police said, “There is no free gift card.”

They are also asking that people “Don’t click the link,” and “Know the scam.”

Photo from Centerville Police Department