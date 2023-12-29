No freeway closures for New Year's weekend as ADOT teases 2024 plans. Here's what to know

Heading into the new year, the Arizona Department of Transportation will continue its pause of scheduled freeway improvement projects across the Valley to help ease holiday travel conditions.

ADOT had announced at the beginning of December that planned full highway closures would take a holiday break as well, running through the New Year's weekend.

Entering the final weekend of 2023, the department also reported that next week, business would resume as usual, stating that 2024 would be a "busy year" for Phoenix-area projects, listing plans and expected dates for the following major freeways:

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road: Jan. 5.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) Improvement Project between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue: Fall 2024.

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project between the I-17 "Split" and Loop 202 in Chandler: End of 2024.

I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix: Began in 2022, completion planned for late 2025.

I-10 Gila River Bridges Project southeast of Riggs Road: Spring 2024.

I-17 Resurfacing Project between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74: Spring 2024.

As for this week, a few work zones remain in place throughout the Phoenix area along stretches of interstates 10 and 17 and Loop 101.

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Upward of 100,000 vehicles daily: This is the busiest stretch of freeway in metro Phoenix

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Interstate 10 work zone traffic-lane restrictions near Sky Harbor Airport and State Route 143 interchange

Details: Motorists can expect I-10 work zone traffic-lane restrictions near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the State Route 143 interchange at the Broadway Curve.

Officials said temporary changes in lane configurations require traffic to travel left or right of the work zone barriers.

Does Valley have rush hour traffic? Here's when freeways are busiest

Interstate 17 work zone conditions, including 65 mph speed limit, between Anthem Way and Sunset Point

Details: Interstate 17 still has existing work zone conditions, including a 65 mph speed limit between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, as part of an ongoing widening project.

Even with no restrictions, drivers are advised to slow down, merge safely and stay alert for construction workers and vehicles at all times.

Eastbound Loop 101 right lane closed between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road

Details: The right lane of eastbound Loop 101 remains closed between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road for freeway wall construction.

No traffic impacts are anticipated, however.

What is going on with Interstate 17? Massive expansion underway north of Phoenix

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No ADOT weekend freeway closures in Phoenix area on New Year's weekend