No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal

2
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.

Kevin Hyde and Joe DiTomasso, freshly ashore in New York City Tuesday night after their ordeal, described rolling in mountainous waves after the wind dismasted their boat, then running out of water as currents pulled them further and further into the frigid North Atlantic.

“Youse don’t know what 40-foot waves look like,” said DiTomasso, who is 76. “How high’s this building? How high’s the roof?”

The desperate sailors cut their broken mast free, allowing the boat with its weighted keel to ride the swells without being dragged over. “That boat rode so good. That boat could take it, but guess what? We couldn’t. We were beat,” said DiTomasso.

The nightmare began for the two sailors midway through a planned journey from New Jersey's Cape May to the warmth of the Florida Keys.

After departing on Nov. 27, with a pet dog, they had made it safely as North Carolina. The storm came up after they sailed from the Oregon Inlet off the Outer Banks on Dec. 3.

Hyde, 65, said the pair were “sailing along, having a good time” and nearing Cape Hatteras when the bad weather came in and began blowing them off course — and then blew the mast off their boat, the Atrevida II.

The boat also lost power and fuel. “So by that time, we were just being pushed out to sea farther and farther,” Hyde said.

The men had little food and ran out of water.

“We didn’t have water for two days,” DiTomasso said. “And I bought these beans. And the best part about the beans, they had water in them. They were soaked in water. And we’re taking sips at a time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified that the sailors were overdue on Sunday and began a search that spanned the waters from northern Florida to New Jersey.

But it was the crew of the Silver Muna, a tanker headed from the Netherlands to New York, that spotted the Atrevida II some 214 miles (344 kilometers) east of Delaware on Tuesday.

Hyde, 65, said he had been running a flashing light as they drifted, hoping they might be seen by other marine traffic. “By some bizarre chance” he said, a member of the tanker’s crew spotted something and sounded the alarm. The tanker's captain launched a search.

“If you look at the size of his ship and the size of the ocean and just compare it to this toothpick that I'm floating around in — just to be able to spot that, because of the diligence of his crew,” the thankful Hyde said. “Their training paid off and they found us.”

The tanker's crew then maneuvered alongside the relatively tiny sailboat, in ocean swells, to pluck the two lost sailors from the deck and get them to safety.

They were exhausted after arriving in New York, but expected to make a full recovery.

Asked by a reporter if they would do it again, DiTomasso smiled and said “No.”

“I’m staying closer to shore because I have a boat too. And I’m staying in sight of land.”

Recommended Stories

  • Rescued sailors describe 10 days lost at sea

    Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off of Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso told their story in New York on Wednesday. (Dec. 15)

  • California Risks Slowing Energy Transition With Solar Subsidy Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- California is poised to slash the incentive that encouraged more than a million residents and businesses to install solar panels atop their roofs — and which kick-started a multi-billion-dollar industry that cemented the Golden State as a green-energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Trump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop fo

  • Lost Florida-bound boat found adrift 214 miles off Delaware. Two rescued, officials say

    The men flagged down a passing tanker, officials say

  • N.J. sailboat headed toward Florida Keys is missing with 2 men on board, U.S. Coast Guard says

    A sailboat registered in New Jersey that was headed toward the Florida Keys is missing along with its two passengers, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

  • Potentially 75% less credit for solar: A major decision could affect clean energy goals across California

    Potentially 75% less credit for solar: A major decision could affect clean energy goals across California

  • Kentucky football transfer tracker: See who the Wildcats are adding, losing to the portal

    With the NCAA transfer portal opening Dec. 5, keep track of Kentucky football's incoming and outgoing players here.

  • EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar

    The European Union's parliament voted Thursday to suspend work on all files involving Qatar, and called for security passes for representatives of the Gulf country's interests to be withdrawn until light can be shed on a corruption scandal rocking the assembly. Rattled by a cash and gifts for political influence investigation that has ensnared four people so far, including a European Parliament vice president, the lawmakers committed to a tougher system of financial declarations and to ban donations from outside countries. In Brussels, the assembly's other main seat, Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the work under review includes an agreement to allow Qataris with biometric passports to have short visa-free stays in the EU.

  • Two men and dog missing 10 days found safe on drifting sailboat

    The boat, which was out of fuel and power, was spotted by a tanker off Delaware, the Coast Guard said. The men caught the crew's attention by waving their arms and flag.

  • Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Get Jakob Chychrun on your team ASAP

    Check out all our latest fantasy hockey trade analysis!

  • Ghana Alleges Burkina Faso Paid Russian Mercenaries With Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president alleged the government of neighboring Burkina Faso has given Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency in their country.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Trump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapGhanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in Washing

  • Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'

    "We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."

  • Jan. 6 select committee to hold likely final meeting Monday

    The select committee officially dissolves at the end of the current Congress, and several of its members will not returning to the House next year.

  • New Jersey men lost in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days on Atrevida II recount their experience: 'Small miracle'

    Two men who were missing for 10 days after their vessel, the Atrevida II, was pushed out to sea by a storm and lost power recalled their miraculous rescue.

  • Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

    The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

  • BZeroX Founders Are No Longer Part of Ooki DAO, Lawyer Says

    Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, the founders of bZeroX, a company that eventually became Ooki DAO, are no longer tied to the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), an attorney for the duo said. Bean and Kistner founded bZeroX, which ultimately became Ooki DAO, to offer unregistered derivatives products to U.S. customers. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Ooki DAO earlier this year, after settling with Bean and Kistner for their previous work with bZeroX.

  • Lamar Johnson denies role in killing that led to life term

    A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed. “Did you kill Marcus Boyd?" an attorney asked. “No, sir,” Lamar Johnson responded.

  • What to expect during Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing

    ABC News’ Katherine Faulders previews the upcoming Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing, and attorney Jeff Robbins discusses the possibility of a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump.

  • China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director

    GENEVA (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases. The comments by the WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan came as he warned of the need to ramp up vaccinations in the world's No. 2 economy. Speaking at a briefing with media, he said the virus was spreading "intensively" in the nation long before the lifting of restrictions.

  • What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

    Historically, the prices of two of the world’s biggest commodities, crude oil and iron ore, are strongly correlated but in the past few weeks we have seen a peculiar disconnect

  • New MacKenzie Scott website details $14 billion in gifts

    Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019, according to her long-awaited website Yield Giving, unveiled Wednesday night. Scott also announced that she plans to introduce an “open-call process” that allows nonprofits seeking donations from her to send information to her for evaluation. Until now, Scott and her team secretly contacted organizations that they were interested in first, then offered unrestricted donations after receiving the group’s data.