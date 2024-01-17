No Funny Highway Signs Starting in 2026
Driving down state highways just got a little less fun. Transportation departments across the U.S. will have to stifle their funny bones by 2026. The Federal Highway Administration now says the clever electronic signs that help motorists along the highway must lose the humor. In a recently released 1,100 page manual, officials spelled out the rules that every state must implement. The mandate says road signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear.”