No further evidence found in alleged drugging at Frederick bar, police say

Jan. 27—Roughly two months after a woman said she was drugged at a Frederick bar and several others came forward, police say they have not found further evidence of patrons being drugged.

A woman told the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Nov. 29 she believed someone drugged her while she was at Champion Billiards Sports Bar at 5205 Buckeystown Pike the night of Nov. 27.

Since then, "several" people came to FCSO saying they thought they'd been unknowingly drugged on various dates at the bar, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said. After reviewing bar surveillance footage, conducting "countless" witness interviews and "exhausting" investigation measures, Wivell said police could not substantiate any allegations. He noted Champions staff went "above and beyond" to cooperate with the investigation.

Wivell praised those who came to police, saying "it takes a lot of courage" to speak up. He emphasized the investigation is open and acknowledged the surveillance footage does not capture every angle of activity in the bar. Wivell encouraged those who may have cell phone footage or witnessed something to contact police. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, he said.

Those who suspect they've been drugged should seek medical care as soon as possible, Wivell advised. The chances of detecting a drug in someone's system decreases with time, he said.

"If people feel like they've been drugged, they should immediately go to a health care provider" and contact police," Wivell said.

Anyone who feels like they have been a victim of a crime should contact FCSO immediately at 301-600-2071 or dial 911 for an emergency.

— Mary Grace Keller

