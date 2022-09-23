No further mobilization will be held in Chechnya, says regional warlord

Ramzan Kadyrov

Kadyrov noted that 20,000 Chechens have already taken part in the fighting in Ukraine. Allegedly, the region has exceeded the "lowered target” by 254%, but it was not specified what the target was in the first place.

The warlord also criticized a recent prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, during which 215 people were released, including Azov fighters and commanders.

Putin announced a "partial mobilization" in Russia on Sept. 21. According to the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, Russia has plans to send another 300,000 reservists to the front lines in Ukraine.

After the announcement, Russians began to buy tickets abroad en masse to avoid participation in their country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

