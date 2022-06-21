‘NO G**KS’: San Leandro man arrested for vandalizing neighbor’s home with anti-Asian graffiti

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A man has been arrested in connection to an act of anti-Asian vandalism that shook a home in San Leandro, California, over the weekend.

Nicholas Swyers, 25, is accused of spray-painting the residence in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, whose realtor, owners and most recent tenants were all Asian.

Police were first alerted to the vandalism at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. They found the property’s realtor sign vandalized with the words “NO G**KS.”

Police said the home is in the process of being sold. By 7 the next morning, they found the same message spray-painted on the home’s garage door.

More from NextShark: Vietnamese Family Tied Up, Robbed of Entire Life Savings in Oakland

A piece of paper that read “This parking spot is NOT for G**KS” was also found Saturday during an open house. “We want to stop crimes and we have to stand up and let people hear our voice,” the property’s real estate agent told ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim.

Swyers, who lives in the same block, was arrested without incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said they recovered evidence while conducting a search warrant.

 

More from NextShark: Landmark Ruling in Japan Recognizes Survivors of Atomic Bombing Outside Hiroshima

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

More from NextShark: Thailand Might Be Southeast Asia’s First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Unions

Lt. Matthew Barajas described the vandalism as “an unfortunate reminder” that hate and racism persist. But he also assured that San Leandro police will “unequivocally not stand for this behavior and dedicate the necessary resources to bring these perpetrators to justice.”

The case is being investigated as a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call 510-577-3278.

Featured Image via NBC Bay Area

More from NextShark: Son of Pakistani Immigrants Becomes the First Muslim American Federal Judge in US History

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Asian graffiti on Northern California home investigated as hate crime

    The graffiti first appeared on a realtor sign outside a San Leandro home on Saturday, police said. Officers found the same message on the garage hours later.

  • Neighbor arrested after California home vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti

    Police in San Leandro, California, arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of vandalizing a neighbor's home with anti-Asian graffiti over the weekend.

  • 'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising

    On the day of Austin Butler's final screen test for “Elvis," director Baz Luhrmann threw everything at him. Against the odds, Butler had emerged as the unlikely favorite to land the role over more established names like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. In others, Luhrmann fed him lines from behind the camera.

  • Highway 166 closed near Santa Maria due to wildfire

    The vegetation fire has the potential to reach 100 acres, Cal Fire said.

  • The future of the Illinois GOP — and how far right it may go — lies with this month’s primary

    CHICAGO — More than just picking nominees for governor and other offices, Illinois Republicans’ choices this June 28 primary also will determine the GOP’s future and whether the state party’s gradual move to the right in recent years will accelerate. “I think if we move too far to the right, we run the risk of being a permanent minority party in Illinois,” said former Gov. Jim Edgar, Illinois’ ...

  • Filipino attorney shot and killed in rideshare vehicle in University City

    A Filipino attorney, visiting relatives, was shot early Saturday morning, while in a rideshare vehicle in University City. He died of his injuries Sunday.

  • T-Mobile's latest perks starting Tuesday: 25 cents off a gallon of gas, free streaming on flights

    Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced new perks for customers, including deeper gas discounts and free connectivity and streaming on flights.

  • Sen. Vogel introduces dog law modernization bill

    A new proposed bill has been introduced to modernize Pennsylvania's dog law.

  • Biden Told ‘Be Bold’ in Order to ‘Save the Republic’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesIt is not every day you get to talk to the president, and Princeton Prof. Eddie Glaude tells The New Abnormal’s Molly Jong-Fast that he wasn’t going to let the profundity of the situation stop him from telling “the most powerful man in the world” that he had a chance to “usher in a new America.”Glaude, an expert on African American studies and host of the History Is US podcast, said Americans have to speak up loudly for democracy

  • NCAA Division I baseball teams with the most College World Series success

    Every year, the NCAA crowns a team as the NCAA Division I baseball champion. Here are some of the teams and coaches that have dominated the championship over the years.

  • Colorado driver accused of "intentionally" hitting two cyclists remains at large

    Police are searching for the suspect who struck a pair of bicyclists on the shoulder of interstate highway 40, near Denver, in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

  • These 2 Cats Have Been Rehomed Twice—But Their Moms' Story Shows That We Never Stop Loving Our Pets

    Both of Penny and Lucy's moms did what was best for the cats when facing life's toughest challenges.

  • Adam Kinzinger Warns Next Presidential Election 'Is Going To Be A Mess'

    "Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is,” Kinzinger said.

  • Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

    Social media footage shows young people converting the foyer into a makeshift boxing ring

  • What to know with a Virginia primary and runoffs in Alabama and Georgia

    Tuesday's primaries include only Virginia and Washington, D.C., as regularly scheduled elections -- but the day will also feature some contested, Trump-involved rematches between Georgia GOP House candidates and for the Republican nomination to be Alabama's secretary of state and junior senator. Several of the races include candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, who will add to or subtract from his endorsement scorecard depending on how successful they are. In Virginia, red momentum will be put to the test in newly redrawn swing districts that could have an outsized influence on Democrats' narrow control of Congress.

  • Russian TV channel blasts 'Iron Curtain' from outside

    STORY: "We understand that the page of Russian modern history called independent journalism in Russia has been turned," Dzyadko, Dozhd's Editor-in-Chief, told Reuters from a bare-bones television studio in Georgia.Launched in 2010, Dozhd is one of Russia's few major independent media outlets. The channel has been a popular source of news on the mass protests over the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other topics that receive no coverage on state television.The channel, sometimes referred to as TV Rain in English, was added to a list of "foreign agents" last by the authorities in what Kremlin opponents say is part of a crackdown against critical media.With its staff now outside of Russia to escape a law foreseeing up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, Dozhd is planning to relaunch in the coming weeks, broadcasting from cities including Tbilisi, Riga and Amsterdam. Latvian authorities have already issued it a broadcasting license.Although many details of the relaunch remain to be determined -- including its date and precise format -- Kotrikadze sees Dozhd's return to broadcasting as something "something bright, new and big" to be a "headache for Russian propaganda."For Kotrikadze, much of the relaunch's success will depend on the channel's ability to find the right tone when reporting Russian from outside the country."How should you talk to those who still believe that the so-called 'special military operation' is the right thing to do?" she said, referring to the term used by Russian authorities to describe Russia's military intervention in Ukraine."I don't want to hate these people. I want to understand what they are thinking. And I want to I want to talk to them."Dzyadko thinks back to how his parents in Moscow listened to the foreign broadcasts of Radio Liberty during the Soviet era, and how Dozhd viewers soon will be experiencing something similar."I have no doubt that there will be a way to get through this digital Iron Curtain in Russia," he said.

  • The Senate’s Only OB-GYN Is Pushing Misinformation About The Abortion Pill

    Sen. Roger Marshall is “hiding behind his doctor’s degree” to try to scare women about medication abortion, said Sen. Tina Smith.

  • Exclusive-Lead Republican negotiator in U.S. Senate gun talks expects bill Tuesday

    U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun legislation talks, told Reuters on Tuesday that negotiators expected to introduce a bill to address mass shootings later in the day. The Texas Republican said negotiators, including his fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema, spoke early in the day by phone and were now waiting for staff to produce legislative text.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Lewis Pullman Takes Flight

    The son of Bill Pullman stars in box office hit "Top Gun: Maverick" and starring in a new adaptation of Stephen King's "Salem's Lot" this fall.

  • Man allegedly robbed Whitehaven clothing store, vandalized Domino’s Pizza on same day, records show

    Investigators discovered a Facebook post that showed Webb wearing clothing similar to items stolen from the store.