‘NO G**KS’: San Leandro man arrested for vandalizing neighbor’s home with anti-Asian graffiti

A man has been arrested in connection to an act of anti-Asian vandalism that shook a home in San Leandro, California, over the weekend.

Nicholas Swyers, 25, is accused of spray-painting the residence in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, whose realtor, owners and most recent tenants were all Asian.

Police were first alerted to the vandalism at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. They found the property’s realtor sign vandalized with the words “NO G**KS.”

Police said the home is in the process of being sold. By 7 the next morning, they found the same message spray-painted on the home’s garage door.

A piece of paper that read “This parking spot is NOT for G**KS” was also found Saturday during an open house. “We want to stop crimes and we have to stand up and let people hear our voice,” the property’s real estate agent told ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim.

Swyers, who lives in the same block, was arrested without incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said they recovered evidence while conducting a search warrant.

Lt. Matthew Barajas described the vandalism as “an unfortunate reminder” that hate and racism persist. But he also assured that San Leandro police will “unequivocally not stand for this behavior and dedicate the necessary resources to bring these perpetrators to justice.”

The case is being investigated as a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call 510-577-3278.

Featured Image via NBC Bay Area

