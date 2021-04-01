No new gas taxes: White House rejects corporate ask on infrastructure funding

U.S. President Biden holds infrstructure event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday rejected the idea of raising gas taxes as a way to pay for President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, setting the stage for a fight with business groups that are calling for U.S. drivers to foot the bill instead of corporate tax hikes.

Biden's plan calls for raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, and proposes other tax increases and policy tweaks to ensure companies do not dodge domestic tax bills by shifting profits overseas.

The tax proposal, announced Wednesday, was opposed by Republicans in Congress, trade groups including the National Association of Manufacturers, and business lobbies such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable.

Many critics, including the Chamber and some right-leaning think tanks, said taxes should instead be raised on motorists. U.S. fuel taxes are some of the lowest in the world, and have not been increased since 1993. Business groups also proposed a new mileage tax that would include electronic vehicles to help plug holes in the national highway fund.

Echoing earlier comments by administration officials, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the White House does not support increasing gas taxes.

"We don't agree with that, we don't believe that cost should be on the back of the American people," she said. "We believe that corporations should be able to bear the brunt for investing in America's workers."

A gas tax would weigh more heavily on lower-income Americans, who often drive longer distances for work, and the Biden administration has pledged not to tax anyone making less than $400,000 a year for the infrastructure plan.

To be sure, gas taxes are also unpopular with most voters, and a politically risky move for any president.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden allows Trump ban on temporary foreign workers to expire

    President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to a related court filing on Thursday. The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • John le Carre was so furious with Brexit he got Irish citizenship

    John le Carre, the British novelist who cast flawed spies onto the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, was so disillusioned by the 2016 Brexit vote to leave the European Union that he secured Irish citizenship shortly before he died. David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, discovered his Irish roots and gained Irish citizenship before he died aged 89 last year. His son, Nicholas, told the BBC that le Carre's disillusionment with modern Britain and Brexit in particular had driven the quest for Irish citizenship.

  • UK's Glastonbury Festival, cinemas, museums get government cash to survive COVID

    Glastonbury Festival will join 2,700 museums, theatres, cinemas and arts venues in receiving a share of 400 million pounds in grants and loans to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government announced on Friday. Entertainment venues across Britain were forced to close last March because of the coronavirus crisis and while some partially reopened last summer, many have remained shut since then. Last July, the government unveiled a 1.57 billion pound ($2.2 billion) Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) package of grants and loans, and on Friday detailed where the latest tranche of funding would be spent.

  • Ken Burns: This is ‘one of the most challenging times’ in American history

    Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, whose movies "The Civil War" and "The Vietnam War" chronicled two of the most difficult periods in U.S. history, said in a new interview that the nation currently faces "one of the most challenging times" since its founding.

  • Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in recent months — adding $33,000 on average to a 30-year loan

    Mortgage rates stabilized over the past week, but their recent ascent may create challenges for home buyers who are already feeling the pain of high home prices. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.18% for the week ending April 1, up one basis point from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reported Thursday. It’s the seventh consecutive week in which the benchmark mortgage rate has climbed, and the rate now stands at the highest level since June 2020.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Border Conditions Are ‘Barbaric and Wrong’ but a ‘Failure by Both Parties’

    The congresswoman denounced the "inhumane" situation at the border but said she was avoiding drawing "false equivalents" between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

  • Biden’s infrastructure plan: The right blueprint for America?

    Supporters say the $2 trillion proposal represents a massive investment in the economy of the future, but critics argue it's a recipe for tax hikes and wasteful spending.

  • A history of the decades-long feud between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple

    Microsoft's Bill Gates and Apple's Steve Jobs had periods of civility. Other times, they were at each other's throats.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector index races to 37-year high in March: ISM

    A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity soared to its highest level in more than 37 years in March, driven by strong growth in new orders, the clearest sign yet that a much anticipated economic boom was probably underway. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economic growth is expected take off this year, juiced up by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the reopening of nonessential businesses as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • ‘People Just Want To Be Heard:’ Why I Work At A Trans Mental Health Hotline

    If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that it can be tricky to come across as genuine virtually. But Gaela Solo has the skill down. She has a soothing yet confident phone presence. She’s the person you’d want to pick up the phone in a crisis. And, in fact, she often is that person. Solo works as a peer hotline operator at Trans Lifeline. The line is run by and for trans and nonbinary folks, and is intended to provide safe, anonymous support to trans or questioning people who need someone to talk to. Solo, a trans Latina woman based in New York, says that although people don’t have to be in crisis to call the hotline, many callers are struggling with mental health, discrimination, economic insecurity, or transitioning. Solo has spent much of the pandemic taking calls and offering support, resources, and, most importantly, a listening ear. We asked her some questions about the importance of her work,, barriers to mental health for trans people, and why she loves doing what she does. Refinery29: How did you get involved with Trans Lifeline? Gaela Solo: “I heard about Trans Lifeline in 2015. I was in the middle of my transition at the time. I was not in a place to offer any support to others. But I thought it was a great organization, so I kept it in mind. I first started training to volunteer with them in 2018, but I didn’t go through with it. I had a major mental health crisis that I had to address first. But then in May 2020, Trans Lifeline reached back out to me because they were launching their Spanish extension and needed bilingual callers. I soon went from volunteer to a part-time staffer.” What’s the process of taking a call like? “Especially with new callers, I start off by introducing the line to them. Many people don’t know where to start when they call us, they just know they want to connect with another trans person. It can be pretty scary at first. I give them information about the line, tell them it’s anonymous, and make a huge point of stating our no active rescue policy — we don’t report our calls to outside emergency services or the police without the caller’s explicit consent. That’s largely due to our community’s distrust of the police. Not only is law enforcement ill-equipped to handle different kinds of crises, but they often actively antagonize our community. We establish that this really is a safe space. “If someone wants to talk about suicidality or suicidal ideation, we can ask them how they’re caring for themselves, what support they have. I try to keep the mood levels pretty calm, just so we can hold space. Ultimately, people just want to be heard. And I’m happy to listen. “If it’s more escalated than that, if they’ve taken pills, I’ll do a quick check list on where they are, who’s around, what care they have at their disposal, and what they want to do next. I’ll admit, I sometimes want to intervene and physically do things to help the caller. But they have to want the help. It’s a tough thing, but it helps to remind myself that I’m a peer operator at a hotline, and there’s only a specific kind of support that I can offer. I focus on doing that to the best of my ability.” That’s so tough. How do you prepare and get yourself in the headspace to take calls like these? “I take most of my calls in the morning, so I make sure that I wake up at least an hour before I start, so that I can take care of the basics, giving myself enough time to have coffee and breakfast — to do a stretch or meditation. This is all so I can feel calm in my body, and mentally prepare myself. We operators take on a huge collective burden.” Did you notice any upticks in calls over the past year, either timed to COVID-19 spikes or major events like the election or the insurrection on Jan. 6? “I did get some calls where the election triggered something in the callers. In general though, there’s always a higher uptick when the holidays start. They’re a touchy subject, and many of us don’t have our birth families by our side. It happened that this holiday season happened at the same time as a COVID spike.” What’s it like working there amid the pandemic? “This job is really feeding my soul right now. Even in a time of crisis, being of service to others has really helped me get by and has informed my own journey through the pandemic. I had COVID-19 back in mid-March, and am still suffering from long-term cardiac effects. But supporting others adds purpose to my life — and I get to keep a pulse on my community.” You offer support to people every time you take a call. What does “support” mean to you? “I’m a trans Latina woman, and I’m a very self-sufficient person, very independent. I take pride in my autonomy. But I can’t do everything on my own, and I shouldn’t try to. I don’t have a birth family by my side, so I have to keep my chosen family really close to me and remind myself that I can turn to others for support. That’s really key for me as a trans person who’s supporting others. You don’t know how to help others unless someone’s helped you. The two have to go hand in hand.” You mentioned you’ve struggled with mental health in the past. Does that help you connect to your callers? “In 2018, I was in a long stretch of unemployment, living in a new city, and was sinking into a deeper and deeper depression. It got to the point where I was having anxiety attacks. Someone in my chosen family encouraged me to consider antidepressants. I was so resistant to it for so long, but eventually I decided to give it a try. That’s what it took for me to get a hold on life. But I got out of that situation, and knowing I did so helps me deal with the uncertainties of life. “I use my experiences to help relate to other people on my calls, to make them feel less alone. I remember what it’s like being out in public when you’re just transitioning. I can talk to them if they’re thinking of going on hormone replacement therapy. “I’m always up front with my callers about these specifics, and remind them they can take things one step at a time, go their own pace, and they can always call the shots. I like to emphasize the agency that my callers have. Trans people are not often encouraged to own their power, so I often make that the focal point of the call.” When you were struggling with your own mental health, did you call the Trans Lifeline? “Looking back, I wish I had, but I didn’t. I thought it was only for people who are in serious crisis, but what I’ve learned is that you don’t have to be in crisis to call us or someone who can help. In fact, we encourage people to call any time, because if we can prevent a crisis from happening early on, that’s for the better.” That’s a good point. How has it been working Trans Lifeline’s Spanish extension, and helping Latinx or Spanish-speaking trans folks who are struggling with their identities? “Some of the Latinx trans people who call have a lot of concerns with things like immigration and detention — trans women have died in detention. So, there’s a lot of fear. In those cases, I double down on how we don’t report our calls to police or any outside source. Other people just want someone to relate to. Usually, the callers and I don’t just get one another as trans folks, but understand the cultural upbringing. We might have both had large families, or maybe we were both raised religiously. You might not get that cultural understanding elsewhere.” You’ve talked a lot about your chosen family. Where should trans people start if they don’t have a support system like that? “My strategy is: Reach out to your local LGBTQ+ center or a gender clinic because those places have a much better pulse on what resources are trans-friendly, and can connect you with your community.” What’s the most fulfilling part about doing this work, and are there sentiments people have shared with you on calls that have stuck with you? “I can’t share specifics about calls, but I can share that I have a couple of regulars on the line. I can recognize their voice and the way they speak. When that happens, we can start to check in with each other, almost like anonymous friends. I’ve had a few calls where we’ve been able to talk about music and art and how amazing and transformative they’ve been for us. We can transcend strictly trans topics, and that’s where it gets human. I love the calls where we can both be reminded that we, as trans people — even though we’re part of a small community — we contain multitudes and have such richness of life. I live for calls like that.” If you are a trans person thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis, please call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860 for confidential support from other trans individuals. This interview has been condensed for length and clarity. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Mental Health Care Saves Trans LivesHow I'm Honoring Transgender Day Of RemembranceThe Government Decided My Child's Gender

  • Five takeaways from Biden's White House cabinet

    After delays, Biden's team of top White House aides at now steering the US federal government.

  • Harris to move into vice president's residence after 2-month delay

    Harris and Emhoff have been staying at Blair House, just across the street from the White House since the day after Biden was inaugurated.

  • Freddie Gibbs’s Workout Plan: How He Made Himself “The Most Athletic Rapper”

    The recently Grammy-nominated MC took inspiration from The Last Dance to peak at an age when most rappers are in decline.

  • Ireland adds 26 countries to mandatory quarantine list, removes one

    The Irish government on Thursday added 26 countries to a list of states subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival because of the coronavirus, but did not include additional countries from the European Union or the United States. According to a report in the Irish Independent newspaper, the government had been advised by the Chief Medical Officer to add 43 countries including the United States, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to 12-day hotel quarantine on arrival. A decision regarding "additional states will be considered in advance of the next Government meeting" said the Minister for Health and the Minister for Foreign Affairs in a joint statement.

  • Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

    American farmers are using smaller amounts of better targeted pesticides, but these are harming pollinators, aquatic insects and some plants far more than decades ago, a new study finds. Toxicity levels have more than doubled since 2005 for important species, including honeybees, mayflies and buttercup flowers, as the country switched to a new generation of pesticides.

  • Bellator 255 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 255 fighter weigh-ins, featuring featherweight champ Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez.

  • Was B.J. Finney the worst free-agent signing in Seahawks history?

    B.J. Finney never played a snap for the Seahawks. Does that make him the worst free-agent signing in team history?

  • Americans are bracing for higher taxes under Joe Biden

    Now, data suggests more people don’t want to take the chance they’ll have to pay higher taxes on that money in the future. With President Joe Biden unveiling details Wednesday on a $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan powered by corporate tax hikes, information from Fidelity Investments could be an indication of what some individual taxpayers think the president has in store for them. “Income tax rates have no place to go but up,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas.

  • The child and dependent care tax credit is more lucrative than ever — but there’s one important caveat

    President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act liberalizes the Child and Dependent Care Credit with many taxpayer-friendly changes.

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.