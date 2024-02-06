No Gaza cease-fire resolution in Raleigh. Some city leders disagree with that.

Raleigh city leaders won’t vote on a cease-fire resolution in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin shared a statement before the Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, thanking Council member Megan Patton for helping draft it..

“While we do not have a consensus among our community, we also do not have a consensus among our council,” Baldwin said. “With this in mind, the Raleigh City Council will not be issuing the resolution on this matter.”

Hundreds of activists and community members have repeatedly shown up to speak during public comment to call for a ceasefire resolution. Others have repeatedly called for the city to remain out of international affairs or support Israel.

On Monday night, a group of about 150 protesters calling for a local cease-fire resolution brought a Durham City Council meeting to a halt for roughly 15 minutes. Mayor Leo Williams said he has been speaking with community members about a possible resolution.

“The importance of protecting civilian lives and supporting humanitarian relief is not lost on us,” Raleigh’s Baldwin said. “Neither is the need for safety and peace.

“Yes, our community is conflicted. But our values are evident. We call for the protection of all civilians and humanitarian relief. We call for the safe return of all hostages. We, like many others in our country call on world leaders to work toward an end to this conflict and peaceful long term solution. We call for peace at home and abroad.”

Council member Christina Jones, who has supported calls for a ceasefire resolution, addressed the board after the mayor’s comments.

“I am disappointed this will not come to a vote because I think that is what the community wanted,” she said. “They showed up at every opportunity and the best we could do is come up with is a statement of neutrality. But I do hope that our community can begin to heal even though this is not a unanimous discussion or decision.”

Council member Mary Black, who has called for a ceasefire resolution, was not present at the meeting while the statement was read.

Read the full statement

“We want to take this opportunity to address the concerns we have heard from Raleigh residents regarding the tragic events of October 7, 2023, and the resulting conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. We, your Raleigh City Council members, acknowledge the impact of global conflicts on our community. The City of Raleigh recognizes the pain of its residents who have been directly impacted from the horrific events of October 7th and those who have lost loved ones in the conflict.

“Over the last few months, many people from our community have joined council meetings — some asking us to call for a ceasefire and others asking us not to weigh in on international matters. We appreciate every member of our community who has shared their voice with us, through email or in person. While we do not have a consensus among our community, we also do not have a consensus among our council. With this in mind, the Raleigh City Council will not be issuing a resolution on this matter.

“Most importantly, our thoughts are with those within and outside of Raleigh who have been directly impacted by this conflict. We strongly condemn all forms of harassment and hate speech and acknowledge the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia across the city and across the country. Our city’s diverse population is one of our greatest strengths, and it includes many ties to Israelis and Palestinians, here and abroad. We wholeheartedly believe that all human life, regardless of faith or ethnicity, is precious.

“As a council, our job is to strengthen our community and bring Raleigh closer together. Members of the Raleigh City Council have engaged local Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim leaders to better understand both the conflict more broadly and the needs of people within our community. We have shared your messages with our federal elected leaders. The importance of protecting civilian lives and supporting humanitarian relief is not lost on us. Neither is the need for safety and peace.

“Yes, our community is conflicted, but our values are evident. We call for the protection of all civilians and humanitarian relief. We call for the safe return of all hostages. We, like many others in our country, call on world leaders to work toward an end to this conflict and a peaceful, long-term solution. We call for peace at home and abroad. We will continue to embody the principles of thinking globally while acting locally.”