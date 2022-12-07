'No good deed goes unpunished': murder trial of Tyree Bowie begins after numerous delays

After years of litigation and delays, and a day and a half of jury selection, the trial of Tyree Bowie over the alleged murder of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix began Tuesday afternoon.

Bowie, 41, is accused of the "brutal" beating of Mullinix on Sept. 6, 2018, after his mother, Leah Mullinix, 26, left him with the defendant for an hour and 40 minutes one afternoon while she went to the hospital for a migraine.

He is facing charges of murder of the first and third degree and child endangerment.

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder is presiding over the case with Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Rachel Sherman prosecuting. Attorney Farley Holt is representing Bowie.

More on Dante:‘This poor kid was doomed from the beginning:' The tragic life and death of Dante Mullinix

Bowie was seen on camera bringing in the limp body of Dante Mullinix to the emergency room on the September evening, meeting with Leah, who had already been at the hospital.

The boy had a myriad of injuries on his body, including head, spine and chest compression injuries, strangulation and fingernail marks, brain and throat swelling, genital problems and a bite mark on his arm.

Both sides agreed that much of Bowie and Dante Mullinix's day was captured on security cameras around the county, from the Walmart where Bowie cashed a check to the Burger King drive through where Bowie got Dante and Leah Mullinix lunch.

Barker, when first addressing the jury, suggested the multitude of external and internal injuries found on Dante Mullinix point to a vicious assault.

Barker argued that the footage shows Dante Mullinix did not have many of the major injuries in the footage compared to when emergency services received the child that evening.

"The question is what happened? How do we go from active little boy captured on video to an hour and 40 minutes later being almost dead," Barker said during his opening argument. "What happened is the defendant."

Dante Mullinix, 2, was brought to the York Hospital Emergency Department on September 6, 2018 with a myriad of external and internal injuries. He died at the Hershey Medical Center days after.

Barker accused Bowie of changing his story of Dante's injuries, hesitating in bringing the boy to the hospital, and he claimed there was a positive DNA match for him in Dante Mullinix's bite injury.

Holt said the injuries and blame fall on the mother, saying Bowie had seen Leah Mullinix was responsible for the many of the injuries on the boy.

According to Holt, the chest compression injuries could be from misapplied CPR to the child when Bowie thought he was choking on a cookie in the car. Holt said Bowie brought Dante Mullinix on the steering wheel, applied CPR which caused the boy to blow mushy cookie from his sinuses onto Bowie.

Ultimately, Holt suggested the boy died from a brain bleed, which caused him to pass out in the back seat of Bowie's car.

"No good deed goes unpunished. That’s something that we all learn in our lives," Holt said to the jury. "My client, Mr. Bowie, was on the wrong end of one of those good deeds. ... Dante Mullinix was doomed before my client ever got involved with him."

Video footage shows Bowie running Dante Mullinix to the York Hospital emergency room where a nurse rushes him back into the department. Dante Mullinix was flown to Hershey Medical Center and died a few days after.

Leah Mullinix had known Bowie for less than a month when she left Dante with Bowie after spending most of the day with him and having a migraine set on that afternoon.

She is currently facing a felony count of child endangerment for allegedly not providing proper medical care after Dante had developed genital problems and she failed to fulfill prescriptions, despite medical and shelter staff providing what she needed.

She is scheduled for a status hearing Jan. 18, 2023.

This trial was delayed over a billboard Dante Mullinix's aunt, Sarah Mullinix, posted on I-83, accusing York County Children Youth and Families of not protecting Dante after caseworkers shared suspicions that Dante was being abused.

Dante's family blames York County:Billboard blames York County Office of Children, Youth and Families for 2-year-old's death

The trial is estimated to run around two weeks, according to attorneys, with arguments continuing throughout the week.

Jack Panyard is a reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at jpanyard@ydr.com, 717-850-5935 or on Twitter @JackPanyard.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Tyree Bowie accused of killing 2-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018 case