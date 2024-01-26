No government program for free internet and tablet, contrary to viral claim | Fact check

The claim: The Affordable Connectivity Program gives eligible Americans free wireless internet and a tablet

A Dec. 11, 2023, Facebook post (direct link, archive link) includes a link to a website that it claims can save Americans money through a government program.

“Big Wireless doesn’t want you to know this hack,” reads part of the post. “You can get FREE wireless internet + a Smart Tablet. The Affordable Connectivity Program – ACP – is a new government benefit program designed to make sure everyone is online.”

It goes on to claim that Americans making less than $60,000 per year and recipients of government programs such as Medicaid and Social Security are eligible for the free benefit.

It was shared more than 4,000 times in six weeks.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers a monthly discount on internet services for eligible households and a one-time discount for the purchase of a tablet or other electronic device. It does not cover the entire cost of either purchase. A program spokesperson said the claim “overstates” its benefits and makes incorrect statements about eligibility criteria. Both the Facebook page making the claim and the website its post directs users to are unaffiliated with the federal government.

Eligible households can receive discount on internet service, electronic device

The Facebook post “overstates the ACP benefits and misstates the eligibility criteria,” said Jaymie Gustafson, a spokesperson for the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the program.

Internet service for participants is discounted, not free. Eligible households can receive up to $30 per month toward internet service or $75 per month if the household is on Tribal land, according to information about the program on the Federal Communications Commission's website.

The same is true when it comes to purchasing electronics. Eligible households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward the cost of a tablet, laptop or desktop computer, but beneficiaries must contribute between $10 and $50 for the purchase.

Households are eligible for the program if the household income is at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines or a member of the household meets certain criteria, such as being a recipient of a Federal Pell Grant, Medicaid, the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or Supplemental Security Income.

Consumers have until Feb. 7 to apply for the program, as enrollments are ending due to a lack of additional Congressional funding, according to the program’s website.

Fact check: Arkansans eligible for federal solar tax credit, not free solar panels

USA Phone, the Facebook page that shared the claim, does not have the blue verified checkmark that Facebook uses to identify official pages, including for government agencies. The link in the post similarly directs potential applicants to a website unaffiliated with the federal government that asks for personal information to claim the supposed benefit.

Two communications service providers are expanding high-speed internet to Livingston County communities

USA Phone claimed to be an “authorized company" in a message to USA TODAY, but no company by that name appears on the FCC’s list of participating businesses.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of scam posts touting purported government benefits, including ones that claimed the government is giving Americans under 65 thousands of dollars in health credits each month, that the government was giving $8,500 to homeowners through a 2023 solar incentive program and that a government program allows Americans to get solar panels installed for free.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim of federal program for free internet, tablet | Fact check