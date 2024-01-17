No graduate degree, no problem. These full-time City of Boise jobs need up to a bachelor’s

Finding a well-paid job without years in the field or a master’s degree seems to get more challenging by the year. For many, it feels like a comfortable job is locked behind either going thousands of dollars into debt for a post-graduate degree or starting at the bottom and slowly working your way up.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, especially in Boise.

The city currently has about two dozen openings for full-time jobs that require, at most, a bachelor’s degree and, in many instances, simply an associate degree or a high school diploma.

Here are 10 full-time jobs with the City of Boise that offer full benefits, such as healthcare, paid time off and a 401k, that don’t require graduate school.

Landside Program Manager - Boise Airport

Salary: $123,000 - $145,000 annually

Deadline: Jan. 29

Summary: Organizing and leading a team that focuses on landside construction projects. Landside projects will focus on the terminal buildings, such as ticketing, baggage handling and other related services.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, architecture or a related field.

Airside Program Manager - Boise Airport

Salary: $123,000 - $145,000 annually

Deadline: Jan. 29

Summary: Organizing and leading a team that focuses on airside construct projects. Airside projects will focus on the parts of the airport between boarding gates and the airspace, such as runways, taxiways and navigational systems.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, architecture or a related field.

Senior Budget Analyst - Boise City Hall

Salary: $78,500 - $83,000 annually

Deadline: Jan. 29

Summary: To act as the budget advisor for various city departments and to coordinate citywide budget information for revenue sources and expenditures. The senior budget analyst will also develop quarterly and annual budget updates, which are presented to the city’s executive management team, the city council and made available for Boise citizens.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, accounting or a related field, and five years of experience performing duties such as budget development, strategic planning and financial reporting.

Fire Insight Analyst - Fire Administration

Salary: $71,265 - $75,718 annually

Deadline: Jan. 19

Summary: Developing digital maps using the city’s Geographic Information System to analyze and support strategic projects for the Fire Administration.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, economics, mathematics, business administration or a related field. Three years of experience performing complex business analysis is also required.

PW Industrial HVAC Tech - Public Works

Salary: $25.61 - $32 hourly

Deadline: Jan. 26

Summary: Installing, calibrating, troubleshooting, maintaining and repairing industrial HVAC boilers, air conditioners, heating, air handling, compressors and other equipment for the Lander Street Water Renewal Facility.

Notable requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and four years of experience repairing and maintaining commercial and industrial HVAC equipment and systems.

Entry Level Police Officer

Salary: $30.58 hourly

Deadline: Jan. 19

Summary: Provides information and assistance to motorists, conducts traffic stops, responds to in-progress and general calls for service such as burglar alarms and robberies, and other typical functions of a police officer.

Notable requirements: Must read the Idaho Peace Officer Standards Training manual to become certified as a police officer. A working knowledge of the criminal justice process and federal, state and city rules are also preferred.

Land Survey Crew Chief - Sewer Engineering

Salary: $52,322 - $58,489 annually

Deadline: Jan. 23

Summary: To lead the city’s Land Survey team by executing topographic surveys required for construction projects and engineering studies and to collect all topographic features needed by designers of construction projects.

Notable requirements: Associate degree in survey technology or a related field, five years of survey experience, and at least two years as a crew chief.

Airport Art Project Coordinator - Boise City Hall

Salary: $21.07 - $23.71 hourly

Deadline: Feb. 12

Summary: Works with the Arts and History Department’s Public Art Team to identify and support special art projects within the airport’s public art program.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in art, design, or a related field and two years of experience in arts-related programs.

Water Quality Lab Technician - Public Works

Salary: $23.08 - $23.59 hourly

Deadline: Jan. 26

Summary: To conduct analytical testing of water quality as it passes through processing plants for the Water Quality Laboratory. The city is hiring multiple water quality lab technicians.

Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in chemistry, biology, environmental science or a related STEM field.

Industrial Mechanic I - Public Works

Salary: $21.25 - $23.50 hourly

Deadline: Jan. 23

Summary:

Notable requirements: Five years’ maintenance experience in an advanced water renewal facility or a formal maintenance management and practices degree. A Wastewater Treatment Operator Class II or higher certificate is also required.