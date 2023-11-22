No growth for three WNC fires after rainfall; arsonist wanted for Great Smokies fire

ASHEVILLE — Recent rainfall across two prominent fires in Western North Carolina has dampened the flames, causing increased containment and no additional growth, officials say.

The Black Bear Fire in the Haywood County area of Pisgah National Forest is showing minimal fire activity at 1,888 acres Nov. 22, the same size as the previous day. Rain passing over the region Nov. 21 moderated the fire’s activity, making surface fuels not conducive for active fire spread, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

Crews working the fire made strides in containment, which is up to 79% from 42% the previous day. The cause of the fire was officially changed to “human caused” on Nov. 21, according to spokesperson Meredith Hollowell with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team.

“Firefighters will monitor fire behavior and patrol the fire area for potential hot spots,” the release said. “Scattered heavy fuels, such as log ends, snags, and stump holes, will retain heat and may produce smoke on the interior of the fire perimeter.”

Drivers on Interstate 40 may see smoke near the fire and impacts on travel are expected, the Forest Service said.

“Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected for the fire area on Wednesday,” the release said. “Clear skies are expected for Thursday with a cold front moving through the region on Friday keeping the area cloudy through the weekend.”

No rain is expected for the coming week beyond a "very, very small system" on Nov. 24, National Weather Service meteorologist Christian Patterson told the Citizen Times Nov. 22. Moreover, no systems are currently looking to bring rain beyond the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast.

The Collett Ridge Fire in the Cherokee and Macon county portions of the Nantahala National Forest has stayed put at 5,505 for multiple days, while firefighters have increased containment to 100%. The fire first sparked from a lightning strike on Oct. 23, and no structures have been damaged or threatened by its burning.

While there may be smoke in the fire area due to heavier, smoldering fuels such as logs or stumps, not much fire activity is expected.

“(The fire) received 1.25 inches of rain resulting in minimal fire activity, no additional growth, and wetting of light fuels such as leaf litter, which was the primary fuel source for the fire,” the release said.

Smoke from the Collett Ridge wildfire fills the air in Andrews, North Carolina, November 7, 2023.

No additional growth is expected for either the Black Bear Fire or the Collett Ridge Fire at this time, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. With increases in wildfire containment, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture has rescinded burn bans for 30 WNC counties, effective 5 p.m. Nov. 22.

The U.S. Forest Service has also lifted fire restrictions in the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests, effective immediately.

"Forest visitors may now have campfires at trail shelters and outside of developed recreation areas," the forest service said in a news release. Officials ask visitors to remain responsible as "the area is still considered to be in a drought, with many areas 10-15 inches below average for rainfall."

“As of yesterday, there were almost 500 personnel assigned to both fires and the National Forests in North Carolina to support the current fires and any potential new fire starts,” spokesperson Adrienne Rubiaco with the U.S. Forest Service told the Citizen Times Nov. 22.

Area closures around the Black Bear Fire are still in place, though fire officials will reassess closures as fire conditions continue to moderate. Check current road conditions at drivenc.gov. Current closures include:

Cold Springs Road

Harmon Den Mountain Road

Groundhog Road

Hickory Ridge Road

Skiffely Creek Road

Chestnut Road

Carmicheal Road

Snowbird Road

Cold Springs Road

Brown Gap Road

The Appalachian Trail from I-40 to Brown Gap.

Rich Mountain Fire

While hurricane-force gusts whipped through the mountains the night of Nov. 20, a wildfire broke out Monday evening near Rich Mountain Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to park officials. Firefighters stayed at the scene overnight and mapped the fire, which was estimated to be less 2 two acres Nov. 20.

An initial investigation shows two fires were started in the Rich Mountain area Nov. 20 by an unknown arsonist while the area was under high wind conditions, a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban, the National Park Service said in a news release.

“Intentionally setting fires in the park, except in designated rings or picnic areas, is always illegal and is extremely dangerous, especially under the extreme weather conditions we saw this week,” Boone Vandzura, chief ranger of resource and visitor protection, said in the release. “We are asking visitors and neighbors for help as we work to identify those responsible for this suspected arson.”

A reward is available for validated tips which can be sent by calling or texting the NPS-wide tip line at 888-653-0009, filling out an online form at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov Around 2 a.m. Nov. 21, winds blowing over the area from the south stoked the fire, causing it to grow to about 6 acres. The wildfire remains the same size Nov. 22, and firefighters secured 100% containment today.

“We're continuing to mop up and will monitor the fire through the weekend,” Management Assistant Katie Liming told the Citizen Times Nov. 22. “Blount County lifted the previous evacuation and there are no evacuations related to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in place.”

No structures are currently threatened by the fire, and the cause is under investigation. About 31 personnel are assigned to the Rich Mountain Fire, including National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service firefighters, Liming said.

The Great Smoky Mountains is currently under a burn ban, prohibiting all campfires and charcoal use until further notice.

For fire updates, visit ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm or follow the N.C. Forest Service on Facebook at facebook.com/NCForestService.

