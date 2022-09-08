No gun found at junior high after report

Sep. 8—Every student at Aaron Mossell Junior High School in Lockport was locked in their classroom Wednesday morning after the district fielded a report of a gun in the hands of a student on an incoming bus.

According to interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell, Lockport police reviewed bus surveillance video, interviewed students who were on the bus and conducted a weapon search. No gun was found.

Bonnewell said the community member who reported their suspicion was "not certain" what they had seen but spoke up anyway. It was later determined that a student on the bus was holding a cell phone in such a way that it appeared to be a gun.

"This incident is a great reminder for all of us that if something seems out of place, please share it and it will be addressed," Bonnewell said in a statement. "We appreciate the cooperation of students, staff, parents/legal guardians and the Lockport City Police Department to ensure a safe environment for our school community."