No hard feelings, Nationals fans: Trump to host winning World Series team at White House

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" Campaign Rally on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will host the World Series winners at the White House on Monday, despite the cold reception he received from fans during Game 5 this week.

Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos from the sold-out crowd between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros on Sunday. Trump, who showed up shortly after the first inning, was also greeted with chants of "lock him up," a reference to the mantra Trump supporters directed at Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But the president – not the first to be heckled at a game in the nation’s heavily Democratic capital city – is honoring a longstanding tradition of inviting sports champions to the White House.

Trump, who played baseball in high school, had not previously attended a major league game since he took office in January 2017.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump sat in the Washington Suite and were joined by other elected officials, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Contributing: Scott Boeck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump to host Washington Nationals after World Series win