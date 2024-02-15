No Hart? Flyers fans say accused goalie has no place on their backs

Flyers fans headed to MetLife Stadium this weekend to watch the team take on the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game are probably trying to figure out how to dress for a cold night.

But one particular item isn’t likely to be on many fans’ backs.

Once ubiquitous at Flyers home games, Carter Hart’s No. 79 sweater has been conspicuously absent at recent games. The goalie, once considered the future of the franchise, has been scrubbed from pre-game and in-game promotional videos.

Now charged with sexual assault along with four other Canadian hockey players, Hart hasn’t been with the team since late January.

None of the players have been convicted and the charges are only allegations, but many fans aren’t willing to take a wait-and-see approach while wearing a jersey with the name of a potential sexual abuser stitched on it.

There are options though — from duct-taping over the name and number, to unstitching the adornments, to having the jersey re-badged.

A North Carolina company with local connections is even offering to help fans rid their jersey of Hart’s name and number for a donation to a charity that specializes in helping victims of sexual assault.

Hart, New Jersey Devils players Cal Foote and Mike McLeod, Calgary Flames’ Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton, a former Ottawa Senator, all surrendered to police in London Ontario to face charges stemming from a sexual assault in hotel room there during the summer of 2018.

Livestream at 2 pm for Press Conference regarding 2018 sexual assault investigation: https://t.co/KCVoV4hzf6 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) February 5, 2024

Ryan Bock, a Marlon resident and Flyers fan, said it was important to stop wearing his Hart jersey.

"While I believe in innocent until proven guilty, the accusations are something I just cannot ignore. Pro athletes are heroes in the eyes of the kids who are fans".

Bock continued, "just because you have talent doesn't mean you can act on awful behavior".

Troy Pelfrey, a New Jersey Devils fan and resident of Somerdale, called the accusations a disappointment and considered himself “a big fan of Michael Mcleod,” but would never wear his name again.

Colin Vanatta, a resident of Ridley, Pennsylvania, drove to the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to take in the sights and sounds of the team practicing. Vanatta felt strongly about Hart never wearing the Flyers crest again, even if found innocent.

"If he did it, he is not a hero. As far as I am concerned, he played his last game in a Flyers jersey, even if found innocent, I believe he should not play here".

For fans unwilling to wear those players’ names on their backs but not ready to toss an expensive jersey in the trash or have it take up closet space, there are options.

Liberty Bell Jerseys, based out of North Carolina, specializes in salvaging and customizing jerseys. The firm, whose owner, Matt Goldman, grew up a Flyers fan after moving to North Carolina from South Jersey, is offering to strip Hart jerseys to their basics, removing both name and numbers. Goldman is offering this service for proof of a $35 donation to a charity that benefits those affected by sexual assault.

