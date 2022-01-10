‘No hatred towards you.’ In Lexington court, father speaks to man who killed his daughter

Jeremy Chisenhall
·4 min read

As James Edward Ragland II stood before a Fayette Circuit Court judge to receive a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman outside a Lexington nightclub, the victim’s father had something to say.

“I’ve got no hatred towards you,” said Gerald Young, the father of Iesha Edwards, who was shot and killed outside the Fox Club on Winchester Road in January 2019. Young spoke directly to Ragland in court Monday morning after Ragland pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter over Edwards’ death.

“You’ve got a long road ahead of you in the joint, man, you hear me,” Young said in court, as he looked at the 31-year-old defendant from Detroit. “The best thing you can do is go in and get an education and get an understanding about yourself. You can’t change what happened in these streets.”

Young was speaking from personal experience: He was convicted of murder in Fayette County in 1998 and sentenced to death, according to court records. Four years later his death sentence was changed to life in prison. He was eligible for parole and has since been released, according to court records. He’ll be on parole for the rest of his life, according to state records.

Young said he’s been active in trying to help the youth of his community since getting out. He said he owns his own business and has stayed out of trouble. He hopes Ragland will use prison as an opportunity to improve himself.

“You killed my daughter, man,” Young said. “She ain’t ever coming back ... but how you come through this court and your journey through this system, I’ll know.”

Edwards’ death in 2019 was the result of a “large disorder” at a club previously called the Fox Club, investigators said previously. Police believed a fight between several men and women broke out inside the club and then moved outside, where the shooting occurred.

Several people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived and Edwards was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital but later died from her injuries, police said.

Ragland, 31, spoke in court Monday too. He read a letter he’d previously written about his case, in which he said he had acted stupidly and suffered repeated nightmares over the shooting.

“I can never rectify the life I took,” he said, apologizing to Edwards’ family. He also said he “will carry this hurt for the rest of my days.”

Young said he felt the letter was “sincere.”

Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman, who handed down Ragland’s 10-year sentence, said she couldn’t put the situation into words “any better than that father did.”

“The one thing you could do for Mrs. Edwards and her family is to make something for yourself,” Goodman told Ragland in court. “... Get an education, use the mind that God has given you and make yourself a better person.”

Ragland had previously been charged with murder in the case but accepted a plea deal, reducing his charges and his sentence. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault. He was sentenced to five years for each wanton endangerment charge, but Goodman decided to run those sentences at the same time as his manslaughter sentence.

His fourth-degree assault conviction carried a sentence of 30 days, but because Ragland already had more than 2.5 years of custody credit while waiting for his case to be resolved, he won’t have to serve any additional time for that charge.

Ragland’s attorney, Antonio Tuddles, asked if Ragland could be transferred to Michigan to serve his sentence. Prosecutors said they had no objection to that, but Goodman said it would ultimately be up to the state Department of Corrections.

Ragland wasn’t the only one charged in the shooting. Gaige Jessie Phillips, 32, still faces several charges in the case which include facilitating murder. He hasn’t pleaded guilty but was scheduled to appear in court at the same time as Ragland Monday. Phillips’ attorney told the court Monday that Phillips had been detained by federal officials.

Phillips is facing other charges in federal court and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday after being indicted, according to court records.

Detroit men indicted on charges related to fatal shooting outside Lexington club

Woman killed in Lexington club shooting

Man accused of killing woman outside Lexington strip club arrested in Detroit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 girls at center of brawl that involved more than 20 youths at Arlington mall, police say

    A mall security guard suffered minor injuries after a fight involving 20 to 30 juveniles broke out at an Arlington mall.

  • No to "minority propaganda" in French schools, far-right's Zemmour says

    French far-right candidate Eric Zemmour on Monday attacked anti-racist and anti-homophobia groups in schools, saying they were brainwashing pupils, as he urged a return to a more conservative education system. Zemmour is competing with the more established far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and conservative Valerie Pecresse to challenge center-right President Emmanuel Macron in April's presidential election. "Over the past 40 years, our children have been indoctrinated," Zemmour, who has been convicted for inciting racial hatred, told reporters.

  • When Florida lawmakers gather, watch for stories within the story

    A look at five things to watch as lawmakers open the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 11.

  • NYC apartment fire kills 19, including nine kids

    A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children Sunday in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. (January 10)

  • How To Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

    The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...

  • NC GOP continues a century-old effort to mute the Black vote

    The new effort uses some old Democratic tactics | Opinion

  • Sunday's letters: Vote in old GOP, no critical thinker, put well-being first, more

    Today’s Republicans want to prevent nonwhites from voting. Return the old GOP to the ranks and stop the blame game.

  • Adams says Democratic Party has to be 'radically practical' in midterms

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday said the Democratic Party has to be "radically practical" if it wants to win November's midterm elections.Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" about comments Adams made in June critiquing the party's strategy, the New York City mayor said Democrats should focus on "kitchen table issues" that "everyday" individuals care about in the upcoming midterm races."I think we can reset...

  • Reliance went on a luxury shopping trip in New York over the weekend

    On Jan. 8, Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that it is buying a 73.37% share in New York City’s Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel for $98.15 million from Columbus Centre Corp, a subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (pdf). The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of March, pending regulatory approval, the Indian firm said in a filing to the BSE (pdf). In the event the remaining owners of Mandarian Oriental decide to participate in the sale transaction, Reliance would be able to acquire the remaining 26.63% share, based on the “same valuation used for the acquisition of the indirect 73.37% stake,” said the filing.

  • Child among three people stabbed to death at apartment in Kentucky, police say

    Two adults and two children were involved in the stabbing — and one of them survived.

  • North Carolina voters file suit to disqualify Cawthorn from running for reelection

    A group of 11 North Carolina voters filed a legal challenge to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for a second term, arguing his involvement in a rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill constitutionally bars him from waging another campaign. Lawyers for the 11 voters filed the suit to the State Board of Elections, contending that Cawthorn's comments in the speech shortly preceding the insurrection violates the 14th...

  • Opposition candidate wins in Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo

    Voters in the home state of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chávez on Sunday picked an opposition candidate for governor in a closely watched special election called after the contender representing that faction in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count. Sergio Garrido, candidate for the U.S.-backed opposition, defeated former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza, whose campaign drew ruling party heavy hitters in an all-out effort to keep the bastion of Chavismo under their control. The candidates campaigned for roughly five weeks after the country’s highest court disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano and the special contest was scheduled.

  • Lieutenant on paid leave in Fayetteville slaying of Jason Walker, sheriff announces

    Jason Walker was shot and killed by Lt. Jeffrey Hash outside Walker's home Saturday afternoon. N.C. SBI is investigating the incident.

  • Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause says she agrees with people who find her personality annoying

    Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause says she agrees with people who say her personality is "annoying" adding to fans on Twitter that she's "working on it."

  • U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, the official said. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread, the tax filing deadline was delayed to July 15, which contributed to an increased backlog of unprocessed returns.

  • Seahawks players share love for injured safety Quandre Diggs

    Not like this.

  • Biden raises concerns over air strikes in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

    Thousands have died and millions have been displaced since war broke out in the northern Tigray region in November 2020 between Abiy's federal forces, backed by regional allies, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that governs the region. In a tweet, Abiy described his conversation with Biden as "candid" and said the pair had discussed strengthening cooperation.

  • A Columbia SC woman reported a man missing last month. Now she’s charged with murder.

    Police said she reported him missing on Dec. 22, 2021. His body was found this week.

  • Huge Abandoned Motorcycle Collection Uncovered

    What would you do if you came across this?

  • How 15,000 ceramics are made a day in Gujarat, India

    In 2001, the founder of Mitticool ceramics learned many of his customers in India don't have regular access to electricity. So he invented a fridge made out of clay. It keeps food 8 degrees cooler than the outside air, but it doesn't need any electricity to run. And while other ceramics companies in the region shut down, Mitticool is thriving thanks to the success of the powerless, eco-friendly fridge.