No horsing around: Orlando Police search for suspect on bike who stole horse

No horsing around: Orlando Police search for suspect on bike who stole horse

Orlando Police are asking the public for tips on an “unusual theft.”

The police department said a person on a bike stole a horse from a trailer parked on 725 South Kirkman Road.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on June 22.

Police said the horse is a black and white Paso Fino.

If you have information that could help identify the suspect or find the horse, contact Orlando Police at 321-235-5300.

Read: Police: Orlando officers shoot, kill woman who charged at them with knives after threatening suicide

See the surveillance video below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.