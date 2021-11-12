'You have no idea the pain I felt': Deion Sanders updates health status in YouTube video

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders gave an update on his health status in a four-minute video on Thee Pregame Show's YouTube page entitled "Lord I thank ya..."

He expressed gratitude to God for getting him through his time in the hospital. Sanders was released this week after missing the past three games following complications from foot surgery. He has not spoken to media since the surgery.

"Lord I thank you, I see you hear me say that and you don’t know where that comes from," Sanders said. "It’s a wheelchair right here and I’m in that chair, nevertheless I say Lord I thank you. I can’t walk on my own and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say Lord I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord I thank you."

Sanders asked himself the question: How can he still thank God when it's hard for him to help himself in his condition.

"Because I'm alive. And I got another opportunity to help you. See I often say when much is given, much is required but we don't understand the backside of that," Sanders said. "So you think I'm going to praise him up here and I can't praise him when I'm going through my affliction. The only reason I'm going through my affliction is that the devil is smart enough to know that I change things."

Sanders returned to practice this week, and has been back on campus. He hasn't spoken much publicly about his health status other than this video.

"You have no idea what I've dealt with," Sanders said. "You have no idea what the voices I've heard, you have no idea the pain I felt, you have no idea what I'm going through, and still Lord I thank you. I hear you."

It is still unclear whether Sanders will coach against Southern on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN3). Sanders reiterated that he has faith in how things will work out in the end.

"When there wasn't nobody in there in the hospital at night, I believed," Sanders said. "When there were people in the hospital at night right beside me, I believed. And right now I'm here to tell you that God knows, baby I believe. It's going to be a beautiful thing when you see the story. It's going to be a beautiful thing when you see the glory. It's going to be a beautiful thing when all this plays out. Lord I thank you."

