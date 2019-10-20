'You have no idea': Prince Harry, Meghan on their struggle living in the spotlight originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave an unprecedented glimpse into the struggles they face as newlyweds and new parents under the glare of the public spotlight.

"It’s hard," Duchess Meghan told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." "I don’t think anybody could understand that."

"In all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear," said Meghan, who was the California-born star of "Suits" when she met Harry. "But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’"

Tune into “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC Television Network.

"And I very naively -- I’m American. We don’t have that there -- [I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids,'" said the duchess. "I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated."

VIDEO: Duchess Meghan speaks about her year of highs and lows in new documentary (ABCNews.com) More

"Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" -- which airs in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC Television Network -- follows the couple during their 10-day tour of Southern Africa earlier this month.

(MORE: Duchess Meghan describes 'really challenging' time as a new royal and mom in spotlight)

High moments on the tour -- which included their son Archie's meeting human rights activist Desmond Tutu and Meghan's engaging with women in South Africa as a "woman of color and as your sister" -- are featured in the film. Yet, the documentary also explores what has been happening behind the scenes for the couple.

Bradby later described Harry and Meghan in an essay about the documentary as "a couple who clearly feel under the most extreme pressure and seem, at times, to be buckling beneath it."

Meghan spoke candidly to Bradby about what she described as unfair treatment by some members of the British press.

"The biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy but I thought it would be fair," she said. "And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile but, I don’t know, just take each day as it comes."

Meghan, who has seen endless headlines splashed about her family and herself, also brought up fairness when asked about the counter argument that, yes, she faces public scrutiny but she also lives a life of power and privilege.

"If things are fair, that completely tracks for me if things are fair," said Meghan, who wed Prince Harry last year. "If I do something wrong I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,’ but when people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel that that’s okay. And that’s different than just scrutiny. That’s, what would you call that? That’s a different beast. It’s really a different beast."

"And I think the grass is always greener," Meghan added. "You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be. It’s a very different thing. That’s okay. The good thing is I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband and they’re the best."

Tune into “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC Television Network.

When asked whether she thinks she can continue on with the pressures of her very public life, Meghan described an ongoing conversation she says she has with Harry.

"I’ve said for a long time to H -- that’s what I call him -- it’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life," Meghan said. "You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to feel happy."