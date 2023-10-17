We have no idea what weight loss jabs will do long term – and we should all be concerned

Put down your Ozempic “pen”, tell the lipo-doc to pause the vacuum: there’s a new magic fat-buster in town, and this one is being hailed the “King Kong” of weight-loss jabs.

According to a report yesterday, tirzepatide, a new drug being trialled in the US, could be a major tool in the fight against obesity. Like Ozempic, it is taken by injection, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for people with Type 2 diabetes, and works by suppressing the appetite.

But so powerful is this particular drug that it has led the leading US expert, Dr Julio Rosenstock, to dub it “King Kong” in comparison with the still mighty “gorilla” of semaglutide.

Not only can it help slimmers lose up to a fifth of their body weight, but early studies are showing it could also control blood sugar, reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, turn you into a sex god, let you grow iridescent rainbow wings so you can fly and… well, you get the general idea.

At a certain point in all these euphoric – “we’ve cracked fatness!” – reports, I have to skip down to the “nausea, diarrhoea and constipation” part.

This is partly because, after years living in the US, I have developed a fascination with drug disclaimers: the fact that the side-effects of any life-changing drug inevitably seem to chime very closely to the condition you’re taking it for (careful with that erectile dysfunction drug – it may cause “problems in the bedroom”, if you know what I mean); the way “death” is often the last in a long, hastily reeled-off list, when I would consider that to be something a little more permanent.

But the main reason I go straight to the “now for the bad news” section of every article likening a new weight loss treatment to King Kong is that I’m constantly searching for a truth that never appears: the admission that “beyond the immediate ‘nausea, diarrhoea and constipation’ we have absolutely no idea what this drug might do to you long term”.

How could they? Science is now moving so fast that someone probably came up with the latest anti-obesity medication while the rest of us were watching Escape to the Country on Saturday afternoon, alternately muttering “fancy a curry for dinner?” and “what does Madonna think she’s wearing?”

And sure, it’s all awe-inspiring and might well turn out to be a deliverance for the clinically obese and those suffering from Type 2 diabetes, but the breathless quality of these reports – right down to the doctors’ quotes – concerns me.

It doesn’t feel like we’re being as circumspect as we should be, or taking a breather to consider whether, as anyone over 30 surely knows, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”.

No. Ironically, the holy grail of weight loss has reduced us all to kids in a sweet shop.

