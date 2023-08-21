'No Ideas': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Scorches 'Weird' Republicans Set For GOP Debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) argued that the real loser of Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate will be the American people due to the “weird” selection of GOP candidates.

“The minute they all step on the stage, the American people have lost,” Walz told “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd on Sunday. “Are they going to debate who can ban the most books?”

Walz said earlier this month that he’d back gift card-promising GOP candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum despite not being a Republican himself.

On Sunday, he called Burgum “probably the most normal” of the candidates at the debate, but still had problems with the candidate such as him signing a six-week abortion ban that’s “hugely unpopular and simply wrong.”

A recent poll found that a majority of American adults “believe abortion should be allowed at six weeks of pregnancy,’” the Associated Press reported.

He went on to further go after Burgum’s responses in his “Meet the Press” interview.

“Those are very simple questions about – you were asking about the president, about the indictments and so I was a little bit tongue-in-cheek,” he said.

“And the sad part is, I do believe that Doug is probably the most normal of these. That’s a pretty weird group of folks that are going to be on the debate stage. Doug’s a pretty good guy, but he’s trapped in a Republican party with no ideas.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the first Republican primary debate: "That's a pretty weird group of folks that's gonna be on the debate stage." pic.twitter.com/23mxuC9WEC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2023

The Minnesota governor, later in the interview, argued that President Joe Biden is “absolutely” the best candidate for his party to nominate in 2024 before Todd questioned why “fewer people” want Biden to run over Trump.

“What do you make of that, that Joe Biden seems to not have this groundswell of support right now? Do you think it’s all age?” asked Todd.

“No, I think it’s our system. I think Donald Trump and the Republican Party have poisoned it to people. No one trusts our institutions, no one trusts Congress, no one trusts any of us because all they do is attack our families, do those types of things,” said Walz.

“The fact of the matter is, this isn’t about Joe Biden’s age. This is about the democracy. And they’ll – as we get closer to the election, they’ll see that – I’m telling you, after ‘Wednesday’ and whatever transpires, the craziness on that stage, people start to understand this as we get closer.”

Walz on Biden's lagging polling: "I think it's our system. I think Donald Trump and the Republican Party have poisoned it to people. No one trusts our institutions, no one trust Congress, no one trusts any of us, because all they do is attack our families." pic.twitter.com/Eqvl8K78oh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2023

