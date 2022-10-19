No illegal substances found during drug sweep at Loudonville High School

Loudonville Police and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug sweep at Loudonville High School Tuesday.

Police Chief Kevin Taylor said no drugs were found in the sweep, and no one was arrested.

“The sweep was a routine operation, and the last time we conducted one at Loudonville High was four years ago,” the chief added.

In a news release, Police Sg. Sean Gorrell called the operation a “K-9 drug sniff.”

Gorrell extended thanks to the Ashland County Sheriff’s K-9 unit and Loudonville High School administration and staff for their assistance, “which made the operation run very smoothly.”

Gorrell said the operation was organized by the Loudonville Police’s School resource officer Ben Kick.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: K-9 drug sniff at Loudonville school comes up clean