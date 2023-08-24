No, this image doesn't show Donald Trump's mugshot from Fulton County | Fact check

The claim: Image shows Trump’s mugshot from Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

An Aug. 23 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) includes an image of former President Donald Trump emblazoned with the logo of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP’S MUGSHOT RELEASED,” reads the post.

It received more than 45,000 likes in one day.

Our rating: Altered

This is not a real mugshot. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office had not released a mugshot of Trump as of the morning of Aug. 24. Trump is expected to turn himself in that afternoon, at which point fingerprints and a mugshot are expected to be taken.

Trump not expected to turn himself in until afternoon of Aug. 24

A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump on Aug. 14, accusing him and an array of others of attempting to steal President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory in the state. A total of 41 charges were brought against 19 defendants in the indictment.

Mugshots from two of the accused, bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman, were released on Aug. 22, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A total of nine mugshots had been released as of the morning of Aug. 24, according to CNBC. They included those of Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Fact check: No, Trump won't face the death penalty in 2020 election indictment

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said prior to the indictment that if Trump were to be charged, he would be treated like any other defendant, as reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

Trump intends to turn himself in on the afternoon of Aug. 24, USA TODAY reported. His lawyers agreed to a $200,000 bond, allowing the former president to stay out of jail while awaiting trial.

No results appeared for Trump in a search of Fulton County Sheriff's Office jail records on the morning of Aug. 24. Other defendants' information was available in the database.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan following his surrender to New York authorities at the New York County Criminal Court on April 4, 2023. Trump appeared in court to answer charges from a grand jury investigation into payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.

Trump did not have a mugshot taken in the three other criminal cases he currently faces. USA TODAY previously debunked claims that images showed Trump being arrested in March and a mugshot of his after his first arraignment in April.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

