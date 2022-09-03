With no immunity, Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa faces legal troubles

KRISHAN FRANCIS and KRUTIKA PATHI
·3 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday.

Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital.

He has no pending court cases because he was protected by constitutional immunity as president. A corruption case against him during his time as a top defense official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019.

However, Rajapaksa will be served a summons next week to appear at the Supreme Court, where his immunity from testifying on the forced disappearance of two young political activists is challenged, said lawyer Nuwan Bopage, who represents the victims' families. He said Rajapaksa fled the country when he was about to be served a summons in July.

The disappearances took place 12 years ago soon after the end of the country's long civil war when Rajapaksa was a powerful official at the Defense Ministry under the presidency of his older brother.

At the time, Rajapaksa was accused of overseeing abduction squads that whisked away rebel suspects, critical journalists and activists, many of them never to be seen again. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Rajapaksa escaped from his official residence when tens of thousands of people, angry over economic hardships when the country slipped into bankruptcy and faced unprecedented shortages of basic supplies, stormed the building on July 9. Days later, he, his wife and two bodyguards flew about a military plane to the Maldives. A day later he went to Singapore, and later Thailand.

Sri Lanka has run out of dollars for imports of key supplies, causing an acute shortage of essentials like food items, fuel and critical medicine.

The foreign currency shortage has led the country to default on its foreign loans. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt exceeds $ 51 billion of which $ 28 billion must be repaid by 2027.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday agreed to provide Sri Lanka $ 2.9 billion over four years, subject to management approval that will come only if the island nation's creditors give assurances on debt restructuring.

Economic difficulties led to monthslong street protests, which eventually led to the collapse of the once-powerful Rajapaksa family that had controlled the affairs of the country for the most part of the last two decades. Before Rajapaksa resigned after fleeing, his older brother stepped down as prime minister and three other close family members quit their Cabinet positions.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over from Rajapaksa, has since cracked down on protests and dismantled their main camp opposite the president's office.

Some protesters said they were not opposed to his return as long as he faces justice.

“Whether he is president or not, he is a citizen of Sri Lanka and he has the right to live in this country,” said Wijaya Nanda Chandradeva, a retired government employee who had voted for Rajapaksa and then participated in protests to oust him. He said Rajapaksa should be given necessary protection if there is a threat to his safety.

“I reject him because we elected him and he proved himself to be unsuitable,” said Chandradeva.

Bhavani Fonseka of the Center for Policy Alternatives, an independent think tank, said although Rajapaska is not going to be seen favorably, "the anger we saw in July has diminished. But there are still many questions about his role in the economic crisis and the call for accountability is still there.”

___

Pathi reported from New Delhi.

Recommended Stories

  • Rights groups call for Rajapaksa’s arrest after return to Colombo

    Activists say Rajapaksa’s return shows he ‘has no place to hide’

  • German president greenlights Ukraine’s new ambassador

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has accepted the credentials of new Ukraine’s new ambassador to the country, Oleksii Makeiev, German Newspaper Die Welt reported on Sept. 3.

  • Siemens Energy says engine oil leak no reason for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

    Claims by Russian state gas company Gazprom that it shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline because of an engine leak are likely false, German engineering company Siemens Energy has said.

  • Zendaya Wears V-Neck Crop Top and Jeans To Celebrate 26th Birthday With Boyfriend Tom Holland

    On Thursday night, Zendaya celebrated her her 26th birthday in Manhattan with her boyfriend Tom Holland and friend Hunter Shafer at MAMO Italian restaurant.

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January 2021, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals

  • Ukrainian air defenses down five Russian Kalibr cruise missiles fired at city of Dnipro

    Ukrainian air defenses shot down all five Russian cruise missiles fired at the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine overnight, the Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram on Sept. 3.

  • Russia preparing to inflict decisive blow to Europes energy supply Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:47 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine believes that Russia is preparing to land a decisive blow to the European energy supply this winter. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Russia is preparing for a decisive energy attack on all Europeans this winter.

  • Germany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition agreed on a relief plan worth about 65 billion euros ($65 billion) to help millions of households struggling with soaring pri

  • Pakistan Finance Chief Wants Nation to Live Within Its Means

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s finance minister wants to break a boom-and-bust cycle that’s played out for decades, and help the nation to finally learn to live within its means. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyImport p

  • Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Coffee Run in New York City

    Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands in New York City after celebrating the Euphoria star’s birthday.

  • Man steals Good Samaritan’s car with three children inside, police say

    A man is on the run after three children were abducted in Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Sept. 4, 2022

    On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Rep. Jamie Raskin and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined Major Garrett.

  • EU to Consider Special Interventions as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from gas-price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyUK Slips Behind India to Be

  • Mexico's lower house backs giving Army control of National Guard

    Mexico's lower house of Congress early on Saturday passed a bill to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard in a controversial move that critics say will unconstitutionally tighten the military's grip over law and order. The legislative push marks something of a reversal for leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who promised on the campaign trail to deemphasize the military's control over public security but has presided over record violence during nearly four years in office. The National Guard police force began operating in early 2019 at the behest of Lopez Obrador, who argued the new law enforcement agency would end rampant corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police.

  • Ukraines PM visits Scholz, proposes that a special EU and UN special mission be sent to the ZNPP

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:12 At a meeting of Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Shmyhal proposed that a special EU and UN mission be sent to the ZNPP.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

    An Israeli military body on Sunday released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory. COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities. The U.S. ambassador expressed concern over the rules, and critics said they merely entrenched Israel’s 55-year control over the Palestinian population in the territory.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Biden was 'right to sound the alarm' about MAGA Republicans calling them a 'fascist political party'

    Raskin said the hallmarks of a fascist party are that they don't accept election results "that don't go their way" and "embrace political violence."

  • 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...

  • 2 teenagers arrested at Keizer Station after disturbance, assaulting employees at Target

    A 14- and 15-year-old were arrested after damaging Target displays and assaulting a employees and a customer.