No need to increase nuclear weapons alert level, NATO chief says





NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press Tuesday there is no need for the alliance to increase its nuclear weapons alert after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear arms on high alert Sunday.

"We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don't think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO's nuclear forces," Stoltenberg said.

Putin previously threatened consequences to countries who tried to interfere in the invasion of Ukraine before putting his nuclear arms on high alert.

"We strongly believe it's reckless and irresponsible the way Russia is speaking about nuclear weapons," Stoltenberg told the AP. He added that Russia needs to "stop the attacks and withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts" to end the conflict.

President Biden also commented on the concerns of nuclear talk Monday, saying the public should not be worried about a nuclear war with Russia.

The U.S. has committed to not sending troops over to Ukraine to help fight, but has placed harsh sanctions on Russia and supplied aid to Ukraine.

Thousands of Russian soldiers and hundreds of Ukrainians have died in the past six days since the war started.