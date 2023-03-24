No indication of foul play in death of 22-year-old in downtown State College, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old who died Saturday in downtown State College, though borough police wrote in a statement Friday there is no indication of foul play.

An unresponsive person was found about 7:45 p.m. Saturday next to the Fraser Street Parking Garage. Their fatal injuries were “consistent with a fall from above,” police wrote.

Neither their name nor gender were released. It is unclear if they were a Penn State student; police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office declined comment, while a university spokesperson did not immediately respond.

Investigators are waiting for results of toxicology tests to be returned before closing their probe, police wrote.

Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal declined to immediately release the person’s cause and manner of death.

Police urged anyone who may have information about the death to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip online.