No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

AccuWeather

A developing tropical system brought rounds of torrential rainfall to the islands of eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste throughout the weekend, leading to widespread flooding and deadly mudslides. AccuWeather forecasters warn that more rain is expected in the coming days. As of Sunday evening, local time, at least nine people have been killed by floodwaters in Dili, the capital city of Timor-Leste, an official from Civil Protection told local media. According to Reuters, the death toll due to flash flooding, landslides and a falling tree climbed to 27 by Monday afternoon, local time. Officials called the city a "calamity zone" as days of heavy tropical rainfall caused Dili to fill with floodwaters, especially during high tide. This satellite image from Sunday night, local time, shows the strengthening tropical low responsible for the severe flooding and mudslides across parts of Indonesia and Timor-Leste. (CIRA/RAMMB) Extensive damage to homes and businesses has been reported, including to infrastructure needed to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff at the warehouse where Timor-Leste's medical supplies are stored have been working to save what they can after the building flooded over the weekend. This is the same building that was going to store COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled to arrive on Monday. Residents and officials have reported water levels as high as 6.5 feet (2 m) in some neighborhoods with houses along the Comoro River being swept away, reported local media. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The East and West Nusa Tenggara provinces of eastern Indonesia were also hit hard by torrential rainfall over the weekend. At least 70 people have been killed and thousands more displaced due to flash flooding and mudslides, Reuters reported. Hundreds of people were involved in search-and-rescue efforts across the province, said Raditya Jati, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Six villages were impacted by flooding and landslides, and recovery efforts were hindered by power outages, debris, thick mud covering roadways and rough seas, Jati added. People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) Mud rushed down the hills and into the Lamenele village during the early morning on Sunday, Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency, told AP, adding that rescuers recovered 35 bodies and at least five injured persons. In the village of Oyang Bayang, hundreds of people fled their homes as floodwaters rose. Forty houses were destroyed, including some that were swept away by the floodwaters, said Ola. Nearly 10,000 people were forced to evacuate due to flooding in Bima, a town located in West Nusa Tenggara, the Associated Press reported. The death toll from flooding and mudslides is expected to increase in the coming days as search-and-rescue missions continue in some areas and tropical rainfall continues in others. The torrential rainfall responsible to the damage across eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste is due to a tropical system that has been spinning near the islands and gaining intensity. Plenty of warm water and light-to-moderate wind shear over the Timor Sea allowed this tropical low to strengthen into Tropical Cyclone Seroja overnight Sunday, local time. Heavy rainfall and increasingly gusty winds can linger over the already hard-hit areas of East Nusa Tenggara province into Monday night, as the cyclone begins to drift to the southwest after remaining largely stationary over the weekend. "Additional strengthening is expected Tuesday and Wednesday," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. The direction this tropical cyclone will take into the second half of the week will depend on another tropical low developing near Christmas Island. This storm is forecast to track to the east as it gains strength this week. "If this low can become a cyclone, it may be named Odette and can eventually interact with the strengthening Tropical Cyclone Seroja later in the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. Depending on the exact track and strength of these two storms as they approach each other during the middle of the week will help to determine their future track. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these two features, interests along the Pilbara and Gascoyne coasts of Western Australia should monitor these storms throughout the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.