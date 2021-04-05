No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

  • This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans was killed Friday, April 2, 2021, after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
  • The U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters entrance in Washington, is draped in black Monday, April 5, 2021, after one officer was killed and another injured after a driver slammed into them at a barricade Friday afternoon. Security concerns over the events of the past four months may alter not only how the U.S. Capitol Police operate, but also whether the historically public grounds can remain open. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • The American flag at the U.S. Capitol is lowered to half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officer William Evans who was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • The U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters entrance in Washington, is draped in black Monday, April 5, 2021, after one officer was killed and another injured when a driver slammed into them at a barricade Friday afternoon. Security concerns over the events of the past four months may alter not only how the U.S. Capitol Police operate, but also whether the historically public grounds can remain open. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 4

Capitol Lockdown

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans was killed Friday, April 2, 2021, after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer killed last week when a man armed with a knife rammed his car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol does not appear to have been stabbed, slashed or shot, a police official told The Associated Press on Monday.

Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, died Friday after the driver rammed into the barricade near the Capitol. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, crashed into the officers and the barrier, then exited the car armed with a knife and lunged at the officers before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

In the chaotic moments after the attack, law enforcement officials initially believed the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video lunging at the officers with a knife, may have stabbed Evans, but that was not the case. Rumors also had swirled around fears that Evans may have been struck by friendly fire when police started shooting at the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, but there is no indication that Evans was stabbed, slashed or shot, a U.S. Capitol Police official told the AP. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Video of the Friday afternoon attack shows the driver emerging from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and advancing toward the officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Investigators are increasingly focused on Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, a U.S. official briefed on the investigation told the AP. Investigators have learned the suspect had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing matter and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

In online posts since removed, Green described being under government thought control and said he was being watched. He described himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam and its longtime leader, Louis Farrakhan, and spoke of going through a difficult time when he leaned on his faith. Some of the messages were captured by the group SITE, which tracks online activity.

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens killed as flooding, mudslides ravage Indonesia and Timor-Leste

    A developing tropical system brought rounds of torrential rainfall to the islands of eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste throughout the weekend, leading to widespread flooding and deadly mudslides. AccuWeather forecasters warn that more rain is expected in the coming days. As of Sunday evening, local time, at least nine people have been killed by floodwaters in Dili, the capital city of Timor-Leste, an official from Civil Protection told local media. According to Reuters, the death toll due to flash flooding, landslides and a falling tree climbed to 27 by Monday afternoon, local time. Officials called the city a "calamity zone" as days of heavy tropical rainfall caused Dili to fill with floodwaters, especially during high tide. This satellite image from Sunday night, local time, shows the strengthening tropical low responsible for the severe flooding and mudslides across parts of Indonesia and Timor-Leste. (CIRA/RAMMB) Extensive damage to homes and businesses has been reported, including to infrastructure needed to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff at the warehouse where Timor-Leste's medical supplies are stored have been working to save what they can after the building flooded over the weekend. This is the same building that was going to store COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled to arrive on Monday. Residents and officials have reported water levels as high as 6.5 feet (2 m) in some neighborhoods with houses along the Comoro River being swept away, reported local media. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The East and West Nusa Tenggara provinces of eastern Indonesia were also hit hard by torrential rainfall over the weekend. At least 70 people have been killed and thousands more displaced due to flash flooding and mudslides, Reuters reported. Hundreds of people were involved in search-and-rescue efforts across the province, said Raditya Jati, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Six villages were impacted by flooding and landslides, and recovery efforts were hindered by power outages, debris, thick mud covering roadways and rough seas, Jati added. People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) Mud rushed down the hills and into the Lamenele village during the early morning on Sunday, Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency, told AP, adding that rescuers recovered 35 bodies and at least five injured persons. In the village of Oyang Bayang, hundreds of people fled their homes as floodwaters rose. Forty houses were destroyed, including some that were swept away by the floodwaters, said Ola. Nearly 10,000 people were forced to evacuate due to flooding in Bima, a town located in West Nusa Tenggara, the Associated Press reported. The death toll from flooding and mudslides is expected to increase in the coming days as search-and-rescue missions continue in some areas and tropical rainfall continues in others. The torrential rainfall responsible to the damage across eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste is due to a tropical system that has been spinning near the islands and gaining intensity. Plenty of warm water and light-to-moderate wind shear over the Timor Sea allowed this tropical low to strengthen into Tropical Cyclone Seroja overnight Sunday, local time. Heavy rainfall and increasingly gusty winds can linger over the already hard-hit areas of East Nusa Tenggara province into Monday night, as the cyclone begins to drift to the southwest after remaining largely stationary over the weekend. "Additional strengthening is expected Tuesday and Wednesday," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. The direction this tropical cyclone will take into the second half of the week will depend on another tropical low developing near Christmas Island. This storm is forecast to track to the east as it gains strength this week. "If this low can become a cyclone, it may be named Odette and can eventually interact with the strengthening Tropical Cyclone Seroja later in the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. Depending on the exact track and strength of these two storms as they approach each other during the middle of the week will help to determine their future track. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these two features, interests along the Pilbara and Gascoyne coasts of Western Australia should monitor these storms throughout the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

    More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows that solving the problem of young people at the border is among Americans' highest immigration priorities: 59% say providing safe treatment of unaccompanied children when they are apprehended should be a high priority, and 65% say the same about reuniting families separated at the border. Former President Donald Trump built his presidency around hard-line policies that expanded and fortified border walls, made it tougher for people fleeing drug violence and other desperate circumstances in Mexico and Central America to seek U.S. asylum and separated immigrant families.

  • Source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

    The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident from a disturbed young man. Video of the Friday afternoon attack shows the driver emerging from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

  • Wisconsin woman sentenced to jail after dragging a puppy to its death

    Rebecca Schroederus, 48, was sentenced in Waukesha County Circuit Court on March 24.

  • Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

    Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. "Prayer for DMX" was set for 5 p.m. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX. A hospital spokeswoman declined to release his condition or even confirm to Reuters that DMX, 50, who was born Earl Simmons, was a patient there, citing privacy laws.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief 51 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Action Bronson lost 130 pounds with strict diet and exercise because he felt his weight 'wasn't a good message'

    After years of indulgent eating on the show "F--k, That's Delicious," host Action Bronson decided to work out and eat healthy during the pandemic.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

    Two more terms as president means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Economic blackmail": McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Georgia voting law

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation."Why it matters: Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing the new law, which institutes strict new ID requirements, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature more control over elections, and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany of the statements of opposition came after activists threatened to boycott Georgia-based corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.The MLB announced last week that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta as a result of the new restrictions.What he's saying: “We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," McConnell said in the statement."The President has claimed repeatedly that state-level debates over voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody actually believes this," he continued."Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.'"McConnell points to a Washington Post fact-check that debunked a claim by President Biden that the Georgia law "ends voting hours early," and he calls it "the big lie" — a phrase frequently used by Democrats to describe former President Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell argued."Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. "Driving the news: McConnell's statement comes just two days after Trump urged his followers to boycott corporations that have spoken out against Georgia's voting restrictions. Trump specifically targeted MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • Fauci says we may be able to go to a movie theater without having to wear masks in 'late fall or early winter'

    Fauci was asked in a Politico interview when he thought people would be able to gather in a movie theater without masks.

  • Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for 8 years - here's a timeline of their relationship

    Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship kicked off after Johnson was paired with her mom at a golf tournament in 2009.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • What's behind workers' hesitation to return to the office? It's not vaccines.

    From anxiety over catching the coronavirus to fears of losing flexibility gained while working from home, many workers do not want to go back to their pre-pandemic ways.