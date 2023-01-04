After no indictment, Austin cops face new lawsuits in deadly 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales

Two new lawsuits have been filed against two Austin police officers who in 2021 were involved in the fatal shooting of driver Alex Gonzales Jr. and the wounding of his girlfriend while their infant was in the back seat.

In the moments leading up to the deadly police shooting in Southeast Austin, an off-duty officer alleged that Gonzales had pointed a gun at him while driving. That officer, Gabriel Gutierrez, drew his own weapon and shot at Gonzales and his girlfriend.

Police responded, and Gonzales had stopped on Wickersham Lane. An on-duty officer at the scene, Luis Serrato, fatally shot Gonzales as Gonzales walked out of the car and reached in the backseat toward his infant child.

A two-year statute of limitations exists for civil rights lawsuits such as these, and the shooting happened exactly two years ago on Thursday. The suits are each seeking an unnamed amount of damages for medical expenses, mental anguish, past and future lost wages, and loss of earning capacity.

Last week, a grand jury chose not to indict Gutierrez or Serrato, who responded when Gutierrez called 911. Serrato's attorney released a statement last week, thanking the grand jury for "acknowledging that officer Serrato's use of force was legally justified in the shooting incident."

Gonzales' girlfriend, Jessica Arellano, survived the encounter, and their child was not injured.

Arellano on Tuesday sued the city of Austin as well as Gutierrez and Serrato. The parents of Alex Gonzales also filed suit Tuesday against Gutierrez and Serrato after filing a still-pending suit against the city of Austin in July.

"The Austin Police Department doesn't hold their officers accountable, no matter how egregious the shootings seem to be," said Scott Hendler, who is representing Gonzales' parents.

Both the parents' and Arellano's lawsuits detail other times Austin police have shot men of color, including Mike Ramos in 2020 and Rajan Moonesinghe in November.

"Shootings by Austin police seem to be epidemic in proportion to the size of the city, compared to other similarly sized cities, because there's no accountability," Hendler said. "The officers feel they can fire whenever it suits them, and there's no real judgment. … Suing these officers is an important, critical step in trying to pose some accountability on them for the most indiscriminate decisions to fire, particularly upon non-white males in Austin."

After Gonzales died, then-Police Chief Brian Manley related what Gutierrez had reported and said investigators found a gun inside Gonzales' vehicle.

According to Gutierrez, the Jan. 5, 2021, incident began when Gonzales abruptly cut him off in Southeast Austin, Manley said. Gonzales then pulled alongside the off-duty officer and pointed a firearm at him, and Gutierrez pulled out his gun and fired multiple rounds at him, Manley said.

The lawsuit says that Gutierrez cut Gonzales off and contends that Gonzales did not flash a gun.

That part of the encounter was not captured on body-worn police cameras or vehicle dashboard cameras because Gutierrez was not in uniform or in a police car.

The off-duty officer followed Gonzales down Wickersham Lane until Gonzales came to a stop, Manley said.

Gonzales' girlfriend, who had been shot by Gutierrez, fell out of the passenger seat onto the ground. At that point, Gutierrez identified himself to Gonzales as a police officer, according to 911 audio the parents' lawsuit cites.

As officers arrived and told Gutierrez to step back, Gonzales got out of car. The remainder of the encounter was captured on video.

The officers gave multiple commands to get away from the vehicle and not to reach for anything, the video shows. Gonzales instead walked around and reached into the backseat of the car, and Serrato shot and killed him.

The lawsuit argues this was normal behavior for someone who had just been shot while their partner and child were in the car, and police should have anticipated that.

"Because Gonzales sustained a gunshot wound in the head at close range, his hearing and ability to process what he could hear, more likely than not, were impaired, making it unlikely that he could understand the conflicting commands of the officers. ... Because no one came to his or his passengers’ aid, Gonzales made his way to the passenger side of the car to reach his wounded girlfriend and check whether Gutierrez had shot his child."

