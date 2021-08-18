No indictments in St. Marys infant's death

Aug. 18—ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County grand jury declined to indict anyone in connection with the June 13 death of an infant at a St. Marys home.

According to a news release from Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce and the St. Marys Police Chief Jacob Sutton, the grand jury didn't indict anyone in the death of 1-year-old Cecilia A. Harting at 116 N. Vine St., St. Marys.

Harting died of hyperthermia after being left in a vehicle, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, ruling it "accidental."

"This was an unfortunate, tragic and preventable death," Pierce said in the news release. "This child's death should remind everyone of the disastrous consequences of leaving a child, particularly a very young child, unattended in a motor vehicle. Parents and all caregivers should make the conscious decision to always check their vehicle for their children, regardless of the circumstances."

The case is considered closed but could be reopened "if other evidence were to become known," according to the news release.