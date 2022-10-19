No new information in Jeffersonville homicide case

Oct. 18—JEFFERSONVILLE — No new information was released by Jeffersonville police Tuesday about a homicide that occurred Monday.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed around 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive at the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartment complex, near Allison Lane and Middle Road.

Authorities haven't released the identity, gender or age of the deceased or any information on possible suspects. Information about what type of gun was used and the exact number of shots fired was also not available.