No initial indication of bomb in car at Niagara Falls explosion
NBC News' Tom Winter reports that law enforcement officials say the vehicle crashed into the Rainbow Bridge border checkpoint at a high rate of speed, caught fire and later exploded.
Japanese EV automaker HW Electro (HWE) says its delightfully boxy Puzzle will come to the US in 2025. More “kei van” than kei car, the boxy electric vehicle has rooftop solar panels and equipment for commercial disaster relief — including a crowbar.
The best gift Biden can hope for this holiday season is falling prices that make voters a little less gloomy.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 7.29% from 7.44% the week prior.
Home equity lines of credit and home equity loans are designed to allow you access to the value of your home right now but in different ways.
With news that OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice feature is now available to all free users, you can ditch Siri as your main voice assistant on your iPhone -- well, specifically on your iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, that is. Apple's latest smartphones support the ability to configure the new Action Button, which replaces the Mute button that has been on the iPhone since its debut. Depending on your personal preferences, you can associate the Action Button with any number of tasks -- it can open the Camera, turn on the Flashlight, record a Voice Memo, open the Magnifier app, allow you to quickly use an Accessibility feature or run an app Shortcut.
The film features the first interview in decades with Xavier Roberts, whose signature is on the dolls' backsides.
Influencers are leveraging AI tech to make deepfakes of themselves to produce an inhuman amount of content. But will it work?
Experts say that learning about Gen Z's fashion choices can help people understand the generation as a whole.
Mastodon's latest update is tackling a problem Twitter users know all too well: the scourge of the "reply guys." A colloquial term for the men who regularly reply to women's posts in an overly familiar fashion, often to "mansplain," tone police, offer unsolicited advice or gaslight the original poster, reply guys have been a longtime problem on social media. Now, starting in the Mastodon app for Android, the company is experimenting with a simple reminder that will pop up when someone is about to respond to a stranger.
Consumers are being mindful of how they're shopping this holiday season.
While everybody is trying to figure out how artificial intelligence can be leveraged across various industries, French startup Osium AI has found an interesting use case for AI — research and development in materials science. Founded by Sarah Najmark and Luisa Bouneder, the startup raised a $2.6 million seed round from Y Combinator, Singular, Kima Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Raise Phiture and several business angels (Julien Chaumond, Thomas Clozel, Isaac Oates, Liz Wessel, Ebert Hera Group, Patrick Joubert, Sequoia Scout and Atomico Angel).
In the dynamic landscape of African international trade, a prevalent challenge looms large: A mere 30% of trade volumes find financial intermediaries in banks. The opportunity to reshape African trade becomes apparent when considering the annual value of international trade volumes — a staggering $1.2 trillion. One of them is FrontEdge, a Lagos-based fintech that has recently raised $10 million in debt and equity seed round (the former contributing over 70%) to enable the growth of African cross-border trade.
There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.
Tesla's Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.
Instagram unveiled their new Close Friends update. Is it something to fear? The post Is your Close Friends list about to get exposed? Gen Z-ers have thoughts on the new Instagram update appeared first on In The Know.