No injuires after fire destroys house in Milton
A fire ripped through a home in Milton early Tuesday morning.
A fire ripped through a home in Milton early Tuesday morning.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder of Nikola, was just sentenced to four years in prison on three counts of fraud. He was found guilty in 2022.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire HD Plus 8 tablets are also on sale.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
The refurbished Epson Home Cinema 4K Laser Projector stands out as an exceptional choice for those who desire a premium home theater experience
LG is already one of the most prolific EV battery manufacturers in the US, but it wants to build the devices that charge them, too.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
Auburn was winless in SEC play until the upset victory over the team at the top of the table.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
Run your cables through it, affix it to the wall and enjoy your clutter-free space — save 40% while you can.
"I just let that soak in," said the 53-year-old Emmy-nominated Top Chef host.
NASA says it's finally removed two fasteners that were keeping it from getting to the asteroid Bennu sample. The sample is housed in a Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which itself is being protected in a glovebox.
The biggest news stories this morning: It’s a great time to buy a solar generator, Formula E 2024 preview, The weirdest tech and gadgets at CES 2024.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
Take control of your reproductive health with an at-home fertility test - track your hormone levels, ovulation and peak fertility each month.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
Faux fur blankets, lush throw rugs and cushy robes are marked way down. Warm up your home without turning up the heat!
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.