No injuries after ABC officer-involved shooting at Cornelius gas station, police say

An officer with the Alcohol Beverage Commission was involved in a shooting Friday night in Cornelius, police said.

[ALSO READ: North Carolina ABC Commission cracks down on illegal alcohol sales from out of state]

No one was hurt in the shooting at the Cashion’s Quik Stop at Catawba Avenue and off Interstate 77, officials at the scene told reporter Glenn Counts.

No Cornelius police officers were involved in the shooting.

A helicopter and several police units appeared to be searching for someone around the gas station, which was blocked off with crime scene tape.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

Authorities have not said who fired their weapon.

No further information has been released.

The scene of an ABC officer-involved shooting at the Cashion's off I-77 in Cornelius.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Police: Man throws Molotov cocktail at Detroit gas station, then leaves)