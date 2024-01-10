No injuries after city police respond to barricade situation on North Ohio Avenue Tuesday

LANCASTER − City police arrested a man Tuesday at 531 North Ohio Avenue after what the department called a barricade situation.

There were no injuries and the name of the arrested man was not available. The police special response team made the arrest.

The fire department dispatched three units to be on standby around 4:45 p.m. for an incident involving a gun. Police arrested the man around 6:30 p.m.

The police department Facebook page said the situation was resolved and all were safe. During the incident, police asked people to avoid the area around the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue.

The department said the incident was under investigation and that it would release more details as they become available.

