No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window

It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard.

>>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges

The shooting happened Tuesday on East Winnerline Road east of U.S. 127, north of Eaton just before 4 p.m.

“Bus 16 was shot by a bullet. There is glass, no one is hurt,” a caller into Preble County dispatchers said in the call obtained by News Center 7.

The bullet turned out to be a BB fired by a child who was near the road, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said in an emailed statement. Deputies investigated and determined criminal charges were not warranted and are not expected to be filed.

>>Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. There were about 10 kids on the bus. There were no kids sitting in the seat that was hit,” Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Parker told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik in a phone call Friday.

Parker added the incident was an accident and the BB was fired by a boy who was in a wooded area firing at birds when the BB went through the bus window. The bus driver first pulled the bus over, then later brought it back to the garage with the students inside.

“Cannot commend our bus driver enough and how they handled the situation,” Parker said.

Additional details were not available.