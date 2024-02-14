No injuries in crash between car, school bus in Narrows

Feb. 14—NARROWS, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus and a car that occurred in the town of Narrows in Giles County, Va.

Troopers were called out to the intersection of College and Northview Streets at approximately 7:46 a.m., according to Matthew Demlein, public relations manager for the state police.

There were no injuries and the students aboard the bus were transported to school, Demlein said.