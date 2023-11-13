No injuries after gunshot fired in Oak Park Mall on Sunday, Overland Park police say

Two people are in custody after a single gunshot was fired Sunday afternoon in the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, police said. No one was injured.

At about 4:19 p.m. two detectives in plainclothes began to arrest two shoplifting suspects inside the mall near the food court, said Officer John Lacy, with the police department. One of the suspects ran away, and the other started fighting the two detectives, eventually grabbing one of their firearms.

“One of the suspects reached for the officer’s gun and fired a shot,” the Overland Park Police Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thankfully, it did not hit anyone and no one was hurt. We took one suspect in custody in the mall and the other suspect shortly after that.”

Lacy said they don’t yet know where that bullet ended up, nor what store the theft was reported from.

Officers locked down the mall following the shooting. The shopping center is not expected to reopen until Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Right now, we’re just happy that no one was injured,” Lacy said.

Lacy said he brought his daughter shopping at the mall just two weeks ago, and encourages families to continue stopping by.

“I still feel that the Oak Park Mall is safe,” he said, adding there are officers in uniform and also in plainclothes at the shopping center, in addition to mall security.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.