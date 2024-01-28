No injuries after a log truck rolls over in Jamaica, Vermont, authorities say
There were no injuries after a log truck rolled over in a Vermont town on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
There were no injuries after a log truck rolled over in a Vermont town on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
On the agenda for this edition is Disney's innovative VR treadmill, OpenAI fixing its "lazy" AI and MIT's high-capacity, fast-charging organic battery tech. Disney's VR treadmill: Disney has developed a treadmill-like system for VR composed of hundreds of small, round "tiles" that look to be about the size of a silver dollar, Brian writes.
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
While some bears on Wall Street believe valuations for the S&P 500 are reaching stretched levels, more bullish strategist argue valuations aren't a good indicator of future returns.
A lawsuit accuses 23andMe of failing to notify customers that they were specifically targeted for having Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.
ElevenLabs, an AI startup that offers voice cloning services with its tools, has banned the user that created an audio deepfake of Joe Biden used in an attempt to disrupt the elections, according to Bloomberg.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
McMahon was accused of heinous behavior by a former WWE employee earlier this week.
Spy photos show that the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be getting a light refresh. It offers styling that's a bit more upright and like the updated Palisade.
All it will take to activate the feature is an over-the-air software, but there's no word on when Tesla plans to turn it on.
With a combination of veterans on hot runs and young skaters getting more ice time, grab any of these players for a fantasy roster boost.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
A planned live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk," one of the creatives involved said.
From comfortable supportive strapless bras to lacy bandeaus, these are the best strapless bras according to experts.
Stellar cleansing products for dry hair, curly hair, thin hair, color-treated hair and everything in between.
How about a little luxe for less? More than 2,500 wearers say this elegant wrap is a five-star buy.
Your everyday tech may be even germier than a toilet seat — yes, really. Here's how to fix that.
On Friday, Microsoft revealed that it had been the victim of a hack carried out by Russian government spies. In a new blog post, Microsoft said that “the same actor has been targeting other organizations and, as part of our usual notification processes, we have begun notifying these targeted organizations.” At this point, it’s unclear how many organizations the Russian-backed hackers targeted.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.