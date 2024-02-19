No injuries after Longmont structure fire on Sunday night

Feb. 19—There were no reported injuries following a structure fire Sunday night at 1501 Stuart St.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson, at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials were called to the location of 1501 Stuart Street, which also has the address 2200 15th Avenue, on a structure fire.

While the cause remains under investigation, Ericson said officials found that the fire started in the bushes outside the home before extending to the interior of the home.

The two units are no longer habitable, according to Ericson. Red Cross assisted with one occupant and other occupants had private housing arrangements.

Ericson said Mountain View Fire Rescue covered for Longmont Fire while crews were on the scene.